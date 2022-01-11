On Air: Innovation In Government
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 3 0 1.000
Grand Rapids 3 0 1.000
Raptors 3 0 1.000
Greensboro 2 0 1.000 ½
Maine 1 0 1.000 1
Capital City 1 1 .500
Windy City 1 1 .500
Lakeland 1 1 .500
Wisconsin 1 1 .500
College Park 1 2 .333 2
Long Island 1 3 .250
Cleveland 0 2 .000
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000
Delaware 0 2 .000
Westchester 0 3 .000 3

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 3 0 1.000
Iowa 2 0 1.000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 1
Stockton 2 1 .667 1
Sioux Falls 2 1 .667 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 2
Texas 0 1 .000 2
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 3 .000 3
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 1 .000 2

___

Monday’s Games

Motor City 107, Westchester 98

Raptors 103, Long Island 102

Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT

Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

