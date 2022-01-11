NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Raptors
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Capital City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Windy City
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Cleveland
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Westchester
|0
|3
|.000
|3
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
___
Monday’s Games
Motor City 107, Westchester 98
Raptors 103, Long Island 102
Santa Cruz 132, Memphis 130, OT
Sioux Falls 103, Salt Lake City 93
Tuesday’s Games
Windy City at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
