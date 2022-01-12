NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Motor City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Long Island
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 103, Windy City 94
Capital City 132, Lakeland 95
College Park 120, Grand Rapids 94
Westchester 110, Motor City 105
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 133, Wisconsin 104
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
