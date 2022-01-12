Trending:
NBAGL Glance

January 12, 2022 10:07 am
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 3 0 1.000
Greensboro 2 0 1.000 ½
Maine 1 0 1.000 1
Motor City 3 1 .750 ½
Grand Rapids 3 1 .750 ½
Capital City 2 1 .667 1
College Park 2 2 .500
Long Island 2 3 .400 2
Cleveland 1 2 .333 2
Windy City 1 2 .333 2
Lakeland 1 2 .333 2
Wisconsin 1 2 .333 2
Westchester 1 3 .250
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000
Delaware 0 2 .000

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 3 0 1.000
Iowa 2 0 1.000 ½
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 1.000 1
Stockton 2 1 .667 1
Sioux Falls 2 1 .667 1
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 2
Texas 0 1 .000 2
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000
Agua Caliente 0 0 .000
South Bay 0 0 .000
Birmingham 0 3 .000 3
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 1 .000 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 103, Windy City 94

Capital City 132, Lakeland 95

College Park 120, Grand Rapids 94

Westchester 110, Motor City 105

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 133, Wisconsin 104

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

