NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Maine
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Motor City
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|College Park
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Long Island
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Lakeland
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Wisconsin
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Delaware
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Agua Caliente
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Stockton
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Salt Lake City
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|South Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|1½
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|2
___
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 133, Wisconsin 104
Agua Caliente 96, Sioux Falls 95
Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.
