Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 14, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Capital City 3 1 .750
Motor City 3 1 .750
Grand Rapids 3 1 .750
Raptors 3 1 .750
Greensboro 2 1 .667 ½
College Park 3 2 .600 ½
Wisconsin 2 2 .500 1
Maine 1 1 .500 1
Long Island 2 4 .333 2
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Delaware 1 2 .333
Windy City 1 2 .333
Lakeland 1 2 .333
Westchester 1 3 .250 2
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 3 0 1.000
Santa Cruz 3 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 1 0 1.000 1
South Bay 1 0 1.000 1
Stockton 2 1 .667 1
Sioux Falls 2 2 .500
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500
Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 2
Texas 0 1 .000 2
Salt Lake City 0 2 .000
Birmingham 0 3 .000 3
Austin 0 0 .000
Memphis 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 111, Maine 107

Capital City 113, Raptors 104

Iowa 117, Memphis 102

South Bay 130, Rio Grande Valley 121

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 133, Long Island 112

College Park 124, Greensboro 111

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

