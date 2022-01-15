On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Capital City 3 1 .750
Motor City 3 1 .750
Grand Rapids 3 1 .750
Raptors 3 1 .750
Greensboro 2 1 .667 ½
College Park 3 2 .600 ½
Wisconsin 2 2 .500 1
Maine 1 1 .500 1
Long Island 2 4 .333 2
Cleveland 1 2 .333
Delaware 1 2 .333
Windy City 1 2 .333
Lakeland 1 2 .333
Westchester 1 3 .250 2
Fort Wayne 0 2 .000 2

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 3 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 2 0 1.000 ½
Santa Cruz 3 1 .750 ½
Stockton 2 2 .500
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500
Sioux Falls 2 2 .500
Texas 1 1 .500
South Bay 1 1 .500
Rio Grande Valley 1 1 .500
Salt Lake City 1 2 .333 2
Birmingham 0 3 .000 3
Austin 0 1 .000 2
Memphis 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Wisconsin 133, Long Island 112

College Park 124, Greensboro 111

Oklahoma City 126, Austin 108

Texas 126, Santa Cruz 121

Salt Lake City 135, South Bay 125

Agua Caliente 106, Stockton 91

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

College Park at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

