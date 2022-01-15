NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Motor City
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Grand Rapids
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Raptors
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|College Park
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Wisconsin
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Maine
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Windy City
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lakeland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Westchester
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Fort Wayne
|0
|2
|.000
|2
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Santa Cruz
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|South Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Birmingham
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Memphis
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
___
Friday’s Games
Wisconsin 133, Long Island 112
College Park 124, Greensboro 111
Oklahoma City 126, Austin 108
Texas 126, Santa Cruz 121
Salt Lake City 135, South Bay 125
Agua Caliente 106, Stockton 91
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Maine, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lakeland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
College Park at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 3 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Iowa at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
