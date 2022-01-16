Trending:
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 16, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 5 1 .833
Capital City 4 1 .800 ½
Motor City 4 1 .800 ½
Maine 2 1 .667
Grand Rapids 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 3 2 .600
College Park 3 3 .500 2
Delaware 2 2 .500 2
Greensboro 2 2 .500 2
Long Island 2 4 .333 3
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
Windy City 1 3 .250 3
Lakeland 1 4 .200
Westchester 1 4 .200

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 4 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 3 0 1.000 ½
Texas 2 1 .667
Santa Cruz 3 2 .600
Stockton 2 2 .500 2
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Sioux Falls 2 4 .333 3
South Bay 1 2 .333
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333
Salt Lake City 1 3 .250 3
Birmingham 1 3 .250 3
Austin 0 1 .000

___

Saturday’s Games

Maine 98, Cleveland 86

Raptors 88, Lakeland 82

Fort Wayne 132, Westchester 104

Capital City 116, Greensboro 109

Memphis 113, Sioux Falls 105

Texas 136, Santa Cruz 132, OT

Agua Caliente 117, Rio Grande Valley 115, 2OT

Sunday’s Games

Raptors 111, Lakeland 99

Motor City 133, College Park 114

Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110

Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111

Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99

Wisconsin 113, Windy City 109

Iowa 113, South Bay 99

Monday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

