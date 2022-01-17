On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 5 1 .833
Capital City 4 1 .800 ½
Motor City 4 1 .800 ½
Maine 2 1 .667
Delaware 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 3 2 .600
College Park 3 3 .500 2
Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 2
Greensboro 2 2 .500 2
Long Island 2 4 .333 3
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
Windy City 1 3 .250 3
Lakeland 1 4 .200
Westchester 1 4 .200

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 4 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 3 0 1.000 ½
Texas 2 1 .667
Santa Cruz 3 2 .600
Stockton 2 2 .500 2
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Sioux Falls 2 4 .333 3
South Bay 1 2 .333
Rio Grande Valley 1 2 .333
Salt Lake City 1 3 .250 3
Birmingham 1 3 .250 3
Austin 0 1 .000

___

Sunday’s Games

Raptors 111, Lakeland 99

Motor City 133, College Park 114

Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110

Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111

Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99

Wisconsin 113, Windy City 109

Iowa 113, South Bay 99

Monday’s Games

Delaware 125, Grand Rapids 118

Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.

Capital City at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

