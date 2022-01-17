NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Capital City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Motor City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Maine
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Greensboro
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Stockton
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Oklahoma City
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Sioux Falls
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|South Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Austin
|0
|1
|.000
|2½
___
Sunday’s Games
Raptors 111, Lakeland 99
Motor City 133, College Park 114
Birmingham 123, Salt Lake City 110
Delaware 115, Grand Rapids 111
Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 99
Wisconsin 113, Windy City 109
Iowa 113, South Bay 99
Monday’s Games
Delaware 125, Grand Rapids 118
Maine at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Texas, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 4 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
