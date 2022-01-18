NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Motor City
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Capital City
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|College Park
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Maine
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Long Island
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Windy City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Agua Caliente
|3
|0
|1.000
|½
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Santa Cruz
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Memphis
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|South Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3
Monday’s Games
Delaware 125, Grand Rapids 118
Long Island 118, Maine 108
Greensboro 108, Capital City 94
Texas 117, Oklahoma City 94
Santa Cruz 124, Stockton 91
Austin 127, Rio Grande Valley 124
Tuesday’s Games
College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
G League at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
