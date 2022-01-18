On Air: Off The Shelf
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 18, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 5 1 .833
Motor City 4 1 .800 ½
Capital City 4 2 .667 1
Delaware 3 2 .600
Greensboro 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 3 2 .600
College Park 3 3 .500 2
Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 2
Maine 2 2 .500 2
Long Island 3 4 .429
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
Windy City 1 3 .250 3
Lakeland 1 4 .200
Westchester 1 4 .200

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 4 0 1.000
Agua Caliente 3 0 1.000 ½
Texas 3 1 .750 1
Santa Cruz 4 2 .667 1
Memphis 2 2 .500 2
Austin 1 1 .500 2
Stockton 2 3 .400
Oklahoma City 2 3 .400
Sioux Falls 2 4 .333 3
South Bay 1 2 .333
Salt Lake City 1 3 .250 3
Rio Grande Valley 1 3 .250 3
Birmingham 1 3 .250 3

___

Monday’s Games

Delaware 125, Grand Rapids 118

Long Island 118, Maine 108

Greensboro 108, Capital City 94

Texas 117, Oklahoma City 94

Santa Cruz 124, Stockton 91

Austin 127, Rio Grande Valley 124

Tuesday’s Games

College Park at Motor City, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

        Thursday's Games

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

G League at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

