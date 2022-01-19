NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Capital City
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Maine
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Long Island
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Windy City
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Lakeland
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Westchester
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Santa Cruz
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Austin
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Memphis
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
Tuesday’s Games
Motor City 123, College Park 113
South Bay 117, Sioux Falls 113
Windy City 125, Raptors 114
Salt Lake City 117, Memphis 106
Agua Caliente 113, Iowa 92
Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
G League at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments