NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 19, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 5 1 .833
Raptors 5 2 .714 ½
Capital City 4 2 .667 1
Delaware 3 2 .600
Greensboro 3 2 .600
Wisconsin 3 2 .600
Grand Rapids 3 3 .500 2
Maine 2 2 .500 2
College Park 3 4 .429
Long Island 3 4 .429
Windy City 2 3 .400
Fort Wayne 1 2 .333
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3
Lakeland 1 4 .200
Westchester 1 4 .200

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 0 1.000
Iowa 4 1 .800 ½
Texas 3 1 .750 1
Santa Cruz 4 2 .667 1
South Bay 2 2 .500 2
Austin 1 1 .500 2
Stockton 2 3 .400
Oklahoma City 2 3 .400
Salt Lake City 2 3 .400
Memphis 2 3 .400
Sioux Falls 2 5 .286
Rio Grande Valley 1 3 .250 3
Birmingham 1 3 .250 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Motor City 123, College Park 113

South Bay 117, Sioux Falls 113

Windy City 125, Raptors 114

Salt Lake City 117, Memphis 106

Agua Caliente 113, Iowa 92

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Maine at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Austin at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

G League at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

