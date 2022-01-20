NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Raptors
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Capital City
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Wisconsin
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Maine
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Grand Rapids
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Long Island
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Windy City
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Cleveland
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Lakeland
|1
|5
|.167
|4½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake City
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|South Bay
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Memphis
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Austin
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Birmingham
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
Wednesday’s Games
Wisconsin 104, Lakeland 103
Westchester 126, Maine 99
Fort Wayne 125, Long Island 115
Oklahoma City 113, Texas 103
Rio Grande Valley 112, Austin 100
Salt Lake City 120, Memphis 98
Thursday’s Games
Maine 111, Windy City 97
Motor City 113, Grand Rapids 98
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
G League at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.
College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
