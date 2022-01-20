Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 6 1 .857
Raptors 5 2 .714 1
Capital City 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 4 2 .667
Delaware 3 2 .600 2
Greensboro 3 2 .600 2
Maine 3 3 .500
Fort Wayne 2 2 .500
College Park 3 4 .429 3
Grand Rapids 3 4 .429 3
Long Island 3 5 .375
Windy City 2 4 .333
Westchester 2 4 .333
Cleveland 1 3 .250
Lakeland 1 5 .167

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 4 0 1.000
Iowa 4 1 .800 ½
Santa Cruz 4 2 .667 1
Texas 3 2 .600
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 2
Salt Lake City 3 3 .500 2
South Bay 2 2 .500 2
Stockton 2 3 .400
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 .400
Memphis 2 4 .333 3
Austin 1 2 .333
Sioux Falls 2 5 .286
Birmingham 1 3 .250 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin 104, Lakeland 103

Westchester 126, Maine 99

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

Fort Wayne 125, Long Island 115

Oklahoma City 113, Texas 103

Rio Grande Valley 112, Austin 100

Salt Lake City 120, Memphis 98

Thursday’s Games

Maine 111, Windy City 97

Motor City 113, Grand Rapids 98

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

G League at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference