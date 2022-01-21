On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 6 1 .857
Raptors 6 2 .750 ½
Capital City 4 2 .667
Delaware 3 2 .600 2
Greensboro 3 2 .600 2
Wisconsin 4 3 .571 2
Maine 3 3 .500
Long Island 4 5 .444 3
College Park 3 4 .429 3
Grand Rapids 3 4 .429 3
Fort Wayne 2 3 .400 3
Windy City 2 4 .333
Westchester 2 4 .333
Lakeland 2 5 .286 4
Cleveland 1 4 .200 4

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 5 0 1.000
Iowa 4 1 .800 1
Texas 3 2 .600 2
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 2
Stockton 3 3 .500
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500
Salt Lake City 3 3 .500
South Bay 2 2 .500
Rio Grande Valley 2 3 .400 3
Memphis 2 4 .333
Austin 1 2 .333 3
Sioux Falls 2 6 .250
Birmingham 1 3 .250

___

Thursday’s Games

Maine 111, Windy City 97

Motor City 113, Grand Rapids 98

Long Island 115, Fort Wayne 112

Raptors 116, Cleveland 114

Lakeland 110, Wisconsin 109

Stockton 117, Sioux Falls 107

Agua Caliente 115, Santa Cruz 101

Friday’s Games

College Park 129, G League 119

South Bay at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

