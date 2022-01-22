NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Raptors
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Capital City
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Delaware
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Wisconsin
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Maine
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|College Park
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Grand Rapids
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Windy City
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Lakeland
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Cleveland
|1
|4
|.200
|4
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|South Bay
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Santa Cruz
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Stockton
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|2
|2
|.500
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Memphis
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Sioux Falls
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Birmingham
|1
|4
|.200
|4
___
Friday’s Games
College Park 129, G League 119
South Bay 123, Birmingham 109
Texas 110, Oklahoma City 107, OT
Austin 114, Memphis 107
Rio Grande Valley 130, Salt Lake City 93
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.
College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments