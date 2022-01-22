On Air: Federal News Network program
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 6 1 .857
Raptors 6 2 .750 ½
Capital City 4 2 .667
Delaware 3 2 .600 2
Greensboro 3 2 .600 2
Wisconsin 4 3 .571 2
Maine 3 3 .500
Long Island 4 5 .444 3
College Park 3 4 .429 3
Grand Rapids 3 4 .429 3
Fort Wayne 2 3 .400 3
Windy City 2 4 .333
Westchester 2 4 .333
Lakeland 2 5 .286 4
Cleveland 1 4 .200 4

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 5 0 1.000
Iowa 4 1 .800 1
Texas 4 2 .667
South Bay 3 2 .600 2
Santa Cruz 4 3 .571 2
Stockton 3 3 .500
Rio Grande Valley 3 3 .500
Austin 2 2 .500
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429 3
Salt Lake City 3 4 .429 3
Memphis 2 5 .286 4
Sioux Falls 2 6 .250
Birmingham 1 4 .200 4

___

Friday’s Games

College Park 129, G League 119

South Bay 123, Birmingham 109

Texas 110, Oklahoma City 107, OT

Austin 114, Memphis 107

Rio Grande Valley 130, Salt Lake City 93

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

