On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 23, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 7 1 .875
Raptors 7 2 .778 ½
Capital City 5 2 .714
Delaware 4 2 .667 2
Maine 4 3 .571
Wisconsin 4 3 .571
Grand Rapids 4 4 .500 3
Greensboro 3 3 .500 3
Long Island 4 5 .444
College Park 3 4 .429
Fort Wayne 2 4 .333 4
Windy City 2 5 .286
Westchester 2 5 .286
Lakeland 2 6 .250 5
Cleveland 1 5 .167 5

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 5 0 1.000
Iowa 4 1 .800 1
Texas 4 2 .667
South Bay 3 2 .600 2
Rio Grande Valley 4 3 .571 2
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500
Stockton 3 3 .500
Austin 2 2 .500
Salt Lake City 3 5 .375
Memphis 2 5 .286 4
Sioux Falls 2 6 .250
Birmingham 1 4 .200 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 119, Cleveland 102

Motor City 113, Lakeland 100

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Maine 142, Westchester 117

Delaware 118, Greensboro 109

Capital City 111, Windy City 108

Grand Rapids 124, Fort Wayne 122

Oklahoma City 117, Santa Cruz 113

Rio Grande Valley 146, Salt Lake City 122

Sunday’s Games

G League at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 3 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

College Park at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Austin at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Cloud Native Security Platform-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey