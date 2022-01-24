On Air: Business of Government Hour
NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Motor City 7 1 .875
Raptors 7 2 .778 ½
Capital City 5 2 .714
Delaware 4 2 .667 2
Wisconsin 5 3 .625 2
Maine 4 3 .571
Grand Rapids 4 4 .500 3
Greensboro 3 3 .500 3
Long Island 4 5 .444
College Park 3 5 .375 4
Fort Wayne 2 4 .333 4
Windy City 2 5 .286
Westchester 2 5 .286
Lakeland 2 6 .250 5
Cleveland 1 5 .167 5

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 5 0 1.000
Iowa 5 1 .833 ½
South Bay 3 2 .600 2
Stockton 4 3 .571 2
Texas 4 3 .571 2
Rio Grande Valley 4 3 .571 2
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500
Austin 2 3 .400 3
Salt Lake City 3 5 .375
Birmingham 2 4 .333
Memphis 2 5 .286 4
Sioux Falls 2 7 .222 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Long Island 111, G League 99

Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75

Wisconsin 117, College Park 107

Iowa 111, Texas 85

Birmingham 113, Austin 106

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

