NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Motor City
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Raptors
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Capital City
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|College Park
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Fort Wayne
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Windy City
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Westchester
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|.167
|5
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|South Bay
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Stockton
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Birmingham
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Memphis
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Sioux Falls
|2
|7
|.222
|5
Sunday’s Games
Long Island 111, G League 99
Stockton 91, Sioux Falls 75
Wisconsin 117, College Park 107
Iowa 111, Texas 85
Birmingham 113, Austin 106
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
