NBAGL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Motor City
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Maine
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Long Island
|4
|5
|.444
|3½
|College Park
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Windy City
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Fort Wayne
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|Lakeland
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Westchester
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|.167
|5
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Iowa
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Agua Caliente
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|South Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Birmingham
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Memphis
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Sioux Falls
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
___
Monday’s Games
Grand Rapids 122, Motor City 111
Windy City 103, Capital City 101
Raptors 112, Westchester 105
South Bay 124, Memphis 116
Oklahoma City 124, Birmingham 117
Stockton 103, Agua Caliente 94
Tuesday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
