NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 8 2 .800
Motor City 7 2 .778 ½
Delaware 4 2 .667 2
Capital City 5 3 .625 2
Wisconsin 5 3 .625 2
Maine 4 3 .571
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556
Greensboro 3 3 .500 3
Long Island 4 5 .444
College Park 3 5 .375 4
Windy City 3 5 .375 4
Fort Wayne 2 4 .333 4
Lakeland 2 6 .250 5
Westchester 2 6 .250 5
Cleveland 1 5 .167 5

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Iowa 5 1 .833
Agua Caliente 5 1 .833
South Bay 4 2 .667 1
Stockton 5 3 .625 1
Texas 4 3 .571
Rio Grande Valley 4 3 .571
Oklahoma City 5 4 .556
Santa Cruz 4 4 .500 2
Austin 2 3 .400
Salt Lake City 3 5 .375 3
Birmingham 2 5 .286
Memphis 2 6 .250 4
Sioux Falls 2 7 .222

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Rapids 122, Motor City 111

Windy City 103, Capital City 101

Raptors 112, Westchester 105

South Bay 124, Memphis 116

Oklahoma City 124, Birmingham 117

Stockton 103, Agua Caliente 94

Tuesday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Motor City at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

