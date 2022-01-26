Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Motor City 7 3 .700
Delaware 4 2 .667
Wisconsin 5 3 .625
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556 3
Maine 4 4 .500
Greensboro 3 3 .500
College Park 4 5 .444 4
Windy City 4 5 .444 4
Fort Wayne 3 4 .429 4
Long Island 4 6 .400
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 7 .222 6
Cleveland 1 5 .167

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 6 1 .857
Iowa 5 2 .714 1
South Bay 4 2 .667
Stockton 5 3 .625
Texas 5 3 .625
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625
Oklahoma City 5 4 .556 2
Santa Cruz 4 5 .444 3
Austin 2 3 .400 3
Salt Lake City 3 5 .375
Birmingham 2 5 .286 4
Memphis 2 6 .250
Sioux Falls 2 8 .200

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 130, Maine 129, OT

College Park 105, Long Island 102

Windy City 98, Lakeland 88

Texas 135, Iowa 118

Rio Grande Valley 134, Santa Cruz 110

Agua Caliente 129, Sioux Falls 101

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 115, Capital City 112, OT

Raptors 123, Motor City 116, OT

Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

