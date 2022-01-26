NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Wisconsin
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Maine
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Fort Wayne
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Long Island
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|5
|.167
|5½
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|South Bay
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Santa Cruz
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Birmingham
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Memphis
|2
|6
|.250
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Fort Wayne 130, Maine 129, OT
College Park 105, Long Island 102
Windy City 98, Lakeland 88
Texas 135, Iowa 118
Rio Grande Valley 134, Santa Cruz 110
Agua Caliente 129, Sioux Falls 101
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester 115, Capital City 112, OT
Raptors 123, Motor City 116, OT
Cleveland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
