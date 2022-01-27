NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Delaware
|4
|2
|.667
|2½
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Maine
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Greensboro
|3
|3
|.500
|3½
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Fort Wayne
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Long Island
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|6
|.143
|6
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|South Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Stockton
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Santa Cruz
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Austin
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Salt Lake City
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Birmingham
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Sioux Falls
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
___
Wednesday’s Games
Westchester 115, Capital City 112, OT
Raptors 123, Motor City 116, OT
Birmingham 100, Oklahoma City 97
Wisconsin 121, Cleveland 113
South Bay 127, Memphis 124, OT
Thursday’s Games
Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.
