Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Motor City 7 3 .700
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 2
Delaware 4 2 .667
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556 3
Maine 4 4 .500
Greensboro 3 3 .500
College Park 4 5 .444 4
Windy City 4 5 .444 4
Fort Wayne 3 4 .429 4
Long Island 4 6 .400
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 7 .222 6
Cleveland 1 6 .143 6

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 6 1 .857
Iowa 5 2 .714 1
South Bay 5 2 .714 1
Stockton 5 3 .625
Texas 5 3 .625
Rio Grande Valley 5 3 .625
Oklahoma City 5 5 .500
Santa Cruz 4 5 .444 3
Austin 2 3 .400 3
Salt Lake City 3 5 .375
Birmingham 3 5 .375
Memphis 2 7 .222 5
Sioux Falls 2 8 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 115, Capital City 112, OT

Raptors 123, Motor City 116, OT

Birmingham 100, Oklahoma City 97

Wisconsin 121, Cleveland 113

South Bay 127, Memphis 124, OT

Thursday’s Games

Maine at Fort Wayne, 12 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

