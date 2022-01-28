On Air: Cyber Chat
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Delaware 5 2 .714 2
Motor City 7 3 .700
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 2
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Grand Rapids 5 4 .556 3
Maine 5 4 .556 3
College Park 4 5 .444 4
Windy City 4 5 .444 4
Greensboro 3 4 .429 4
Long Island 4 6 .400
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 7 .222 6
Cleveland 1 6 .143 6

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 1 .875
South Bay 5 2 .714
Stockton 6 3 .667
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Texas 5 3 .625 2
Iowa 5 3 .625 2
Oklahoma City 5 5 .500 3
Austin 3 3 .500 3
Santa Cruz 4 6 .400 4
Birmingham 3 5 .375 4
Salt Lake City 3 6 .333
Memphis 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182

___

Thursday’s Games

Maine 138, Fort Wayne 126

Delaware 106, Greensboro 94

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Austin 119, Sioux Falls 97

Rio Grande Valley 126, Santa Cruz 111

Stockton 123, Salt Lake City 118

Agua Caliente 116, Iowa 108, OT

Friday’s Games

College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.

G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement