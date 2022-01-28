NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Delaware
|5
|2
|.714
|2
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Wisconsin
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Grand Rapids
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Maine
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Windy City
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Greensboro
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|Long Island
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|5
|.375
|4½
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|Cleveland
|1
|6
|.143
|6
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|South Bay
|5
|2
|.714
|1½
|Stockton
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Oklahoma City
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Austin
|3
|3
|.500
|3
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Birmingham
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Salt Lake City
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|6½
___
Thursday’s Games
Maine 138, Fort Wayne 126
Delaware 106, Greensboro 94
Austin 119, Sioux Falls 97
Rio Grande Valley 126, Santa Cruz 111
Stockton 123, Salt Lake City 118
Agua Caliente 116, Iowa 108, OT
Friday’s Games
College Park at Delaware, 7 p.m.
G League at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
