Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Motor City 7 3 .700
Wisconsin 6 3 .667 2
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Delaware 5 3 .625
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Maine 5 4 .556 3
College Park 5 5 .500
Long Island 5 6 .455 4
Windy City 4 5 .444 4
Greensboro 3 4 .429 4
Fort Wayne 3 5 .375
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 8 .200
Cleveland 1 8 .111 7

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 1 .875
South Bay 5 2 .714
Iowa 6 3 .667
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Texas 5 3 .625 2
Stockton 6 4 .600 2
Oklahoma City 6 5 .545
Austin 3 3 .500 3
Santa Cruz 4 6 .400 4
Birmingham 3 5 .375 4
Salt Lake City 3 7 .300 5
Memphis 2 7 .222
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182

___

Friday’s Games

Grand Rapids 94, Cleveland 82

Capital City 123, G League 115

College Park 127, Delaware 111

Long Island 94, Lakeland 93

Oklahoma City 114, Salt Lake City 112

Iowa 80, Stockton 76

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 98, Cleveland 82

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

