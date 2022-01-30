On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBAGL Glance

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Motor City 7 3 .700
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Delaware 5 3 .625
Wisconsin 6 4 .600
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Maine 5 4 .556 3
Long Island 6 6 .500
College Park 5 5 .500
Windy City 5 5 .500
Greensboro 4 4 .500
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 9 .182 7
Cleveland 1 8 .111 7

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 2 .778
South Bay 6 2 .750 ½
Iowa 6 3 .667 1
Stockton 6 4 .600
Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600
Oklahoma City 7 5 .583
Texas 5 4 .556 2
Austin 3 3 .500
Birmingham 4 5 .444 3
Santa Cruz 4 6 .400
Salt Lake City 3 7 .300
Memphis 2 7 .222 5
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182 6

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 98, Cleveland 82

Long Island 123, Lakeland 121

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Greensboro 115, Wisconsin 108

Windy City 104, Fort Wayne 102

South Bay 117, Texas 100

Birmingham 117, Rio Grande Valley 116

Oklahoma City 116, Agua Caliente 113

Sunday’s Games

G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|31 DevSecOps for Public Sector: A Roadmap...
1|31 Fifty Over 50: The Age Disruptors
1|31 Leverage Data to Make Faster, More...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ulysses S. Grant Memorial near the U.S. Capitol