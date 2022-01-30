NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Eastern Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|7
|4
|.636
|2
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Wisconsin
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Maine
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Long Island
|6
|6
|.500
|3½
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Windy City
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Greensboro
|4
|4
|.500
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Westchester
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|Lakeland
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|.111
|7
G League
G League Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|G League
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Ciudad de Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|—
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Western Conference Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Agua Caliente
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|South Bay
|6
|2
|.750
|½
|Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Stockton
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|5
|.583
|1½
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Austin
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Santa Cruz
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Memphis
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Sioux Falls
|2
|9
|.182
|6
___
Saturday’s Games
Grand Rapids 98, Cleveland 82
Long Island 123, Lakeland 121
Greensboro 115, Wisconsin 108
Windy City 104, Fort Wayne 102
South Bay 117, Texas 100
Birmingham 117, Rio Grande Valley 116
Oklahoma City 116, Agua Caliente 113
Sunday’s Games
G League at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at Motor City, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
