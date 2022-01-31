NBAGL Glance

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Eastern Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Raptors 9 2 .818
Motor City 8 3 .727 1
Grand Rapids 7 4 .636 2
Delaware 5 3 .625
Wisconsin 6 4 .600
Capital City 5 4 .556 3
Long Island 6 6 .500
College Park 5 5 .500
Windy City 5 5 .500
Maine 5 5 .500
Greensboro 4 4 .500
Fort Wayne 3 6 .333 5
Westchester 3 6 .333 5
Lakeland 2 9 .182 7
Cleveland 1 8 .111 7

G League

G League Division

W L Pct GB
G League 0 0 .000
Ciudad de Mexico 0 0 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Western Conference Division

W L Pct GB
Agua Caliente 7 2 .778
Iowa 6 3 .667 1
South Bay 6 3 .667 1
Oklahoma City 8 5 .615 1
Stockton 6 4 .600
Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600
Texas 5 4 .556 2
Santa Cruz 5 6 .455 3
Birmingham 4 5 .444 3
Austin 3 4 .429 3
Salt Lake City 3 7 .300
Memphis 2 7 .222 5
Sioux Falls 2 9 .182 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Delaware 131, G League 95

Motor City 126, Maine 112

Santa Cruz 123, Austin 110

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 113, South Bay 100

Capital City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Cleveland, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Motor City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

