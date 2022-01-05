NC A&T 65, Presbyterian 57

PRESBYTERIAN (8-8)

Hill 7-10 5-8 19, Harrison 1-12 6-6 8, Reddish 4-6 2-5 10, Younger 2-7 0-0 5, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, McCormack 2-10 0-0 6, Barnett 0-3 1-2 1, Ard 0-0 0-0 0, Thrash 0-0 0-0 0, Lovorn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 14-21 57.

NC A&T (6-9)

Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Watson 3-16 9-10 16, Whatley 3-6 2-2 9, Beatty 3-9 3-6 10, Horton 10-13 4-6 26, Filmore 0-2 1-3 1, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 1-2 1, Morrice 1-2 0-0 2, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 20-29 65.

Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 5-29 (Stewart 2-5, McCormack 2-8, Younger 1-5, Lovorn 0-1, Barnett 0-2, Harrison 0-8), NC A&T 5-15 (Horton 2-3, Whatley 1-2, Beatty 1-3, Watson 1-5, Morrice 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Fouled Out_Reddish, Younger. Rebounds_Presbyterian 35 (Stewart 7), NC A&T 37 (Watson 11). Assists_Presbyterian 12 (Reddish 5), NC A&T 7 (Horton 3). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 24, NC A&T 17. A_821 (5,700).

