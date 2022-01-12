NC A&T 67, Hampton 59

HAMPTON (4-9)

Garvin 2-7 1-2 6, Bethea 9-17 2-3 21, Dean 2-8 0-3 5, Godwin 3-15 1-2 10, Epps 1-4 1-2 3, Dickens 1-2 2-2 4, Nesbitt 1-3 3-4 6, Wiley 1-4 0-2 2, Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Therrien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 10-20 59.

NC A&T (8-9)

Watson 3-13 1-3 8, Whatley 0-1 0-0 0, Beatty 1-7 1-2 4, Brooks 3-6 6-11 12, Horton 3-9 3-3 9, Maye 6-11 2-3 14, Langley 2-7 1-2 5, Robinson 4-8 0-0 11, Filmore 2-7 0-1 4, Duke 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Morrice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-72 14-25 67.

Halftime_NC A&T 39-22. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 7-27 (Godwin 3-10, Garvin 1-2, Bethea 1-3, Nesbitt 1-3, Dean 1-4, Epps 0-2, Wiley 0-3), NC A&T 5-20 (Robinson 3-4, Beatty 1-3, Watson 1-5, Brooks 0-1, Duke 0-1, Whatley 0-1, Langley 0-2, Horton 0-3). Rebounds_Hampton 34 (Bethea 10), NC A&T 52 (Maye 10). Assists_Hampton 10 (Garvin, Dean 3), NC A&T 12 (Langley 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 25, NC A&T 17. A_3,092 (5,700).

