NC Central 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

NC CENTRAL (8-9)

Boone 0-2 0-2 0, King 3-4 3-6 9, Monroe 6-9 0-0 16, Miller 3-6 0-0 9, Wright 5-11 9-10 21, Harris 5-11 1-1 12, Maultsby 2-5 0-0 5, Butler 1-2 1-1 3, Adedire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 14-20 75.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-9)

Akinsanya 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 3-7 1-2 10, Davis 1-4 2-2 5, London 3-7 7-7 16, Phillip 3-13 2-3 8, Pollard 2-2 3-4 7, Styles 2-3 5-8 9, Nugent 1-4 1-1 4, Mensah 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 17-46 21-27 63.

Halftime_NC Central 43-33. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 11-25 (Monroe 4-7, Miller 3-5, Wright 2-5, Maultsby 1-2, Harris 1-5, Boone 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 8-28 (London 3-5, Thompson 3-7, Davis 1-3, Nugent 1-3, Styles 0-1, Mensah 0-4, Phillip 0-5). Rebounds_NC Central 31 (Monroe, Wright 6), Md.-Eastern Shore 20 (Thompson, Phillip 4). Assists_NC Central 17 (Boone, Wright 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 14 (Phillip 6). Total Fouls_NC Central 22, Md.-Eastern Shore 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.