Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NC Central 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 63

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

NC CENTRAL (8-9)

Boone 0-2 0-2 0, King 3-4 3-6 9, Monroe 6-9 0-0 16, Miller 3-6 0-0 9, Wright 5-11 9-10 21, Harris 5-11 1-1 12, Maultsby 2-5 0-0 5, Butler 1-2 1-1 3, Adedire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 14-20 75.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-9)

Akinsanya 1-1 0-0 2, Thompson 3-7 1-2 10, Davis 1-4 2-2 5, London 3-7 7-7 16, Phillip 3-13 2-3 8, Pollard 2-2 3-4 7, Styles 2-3 5-8 9, Nugent 1-4 1-1 4, Mensah 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 17-46 21-27 63.

Halftime_NC Central 43-33. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 11-25 (Monroe 4-7, Miller 3-5, Wright 2-5, Maultsby 1-2, Harris 1-5, Boone 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 8-28 (London 3-5, Thompson 3-7, Davis 1-3, Nugent 1-3, Styles 0-1, Mensah 0-4, Phillip 0-5). Rebounds_NC Central 31 (Monroe, Wright 6), Md.-Eastern Shore 20 (Thompson, Phillip 4). Assists_NC Central 17 (Boone, Wright 5), Md.-Eastern Shore 14 (Phillip 6). Total Fouls_NC Central 22, Md.-Eastern Shore 18.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country