NC State 68, Virginia Tech 63

NC STATE (8-7)

Dowuona 1-2 0-0 2, Hellems 6-16 0-0 15, Allen 2-4 0-0 5, Seabron 8-14 4-4 21, Smith 6-13 1-1 17, Hayes 1-6 2-3 4, Ross 2-2 0-1 4, Morsell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 7-9 68.

VIRGINIA TECH (8-6)

Aluma 7-14 3-5 18, Mutts 3-7 0-0 6, Alleyne 2-11 4-4 9, Cattoor 3-7 0-0 9, Murphy 5-8 2-2 14, Pedulla 1-2 0-0 2, Maddox 1-3 0-0 3, N’Guessan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-53 9-11 63.

Halftime_Virginia Tech 33-29. 3-Point Goals_NC State 9-24 (Smith 4-9, Hellems 3-6, Allen 1-2, Seabron 1-2, Morsell 0-1, Hayes 0-4), Virginia Tech 8-23 (Cattoor 3-7, Murphy 2-3, Maddox 1-2, Aluma 1-3, Alleyne 1-7, Pedulla 0-1). Fouled Out_Dowuona. Rebounds_NC State 32 (Seabron 10), Virginia Tech 24 (Mutts 7). Assists_NC State 11 (Allen, Seabron 3), Virginia Tech 14 (Murphy 5). Total Fouls_NC State 16, Virginia Tech 13. A_5,148 (10,052).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.