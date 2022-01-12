NC State 79, Louisville 63

NC STATE (8-8)

Dowuona 3-3 0-0 6, Hellems 7-10 0-0 19, Allen 4-10 0-0 8, Seabron 6-9 3-5 15, Smith 9-13 0-0 24, Hayes 1-7 0-0 3, Ross 2-3 0-1 4, Morsell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 3-6 79.

LOUISVILLE (10-6)

Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 1-5 1-2 4, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, West 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 4-6 5-7 13, Locke 4-9 2-3 13, Faulkner 1-3 1-2 4, Curry 10-13 2-4 22, Wheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 11-18 63.

Halftime_NC State 35-27. 3-Point Goals_NC State 12-25 (Smith 6-9, Hellems 5-7, Hayes 1-4, Morsell 0-1, Allen 0-2, Seabron 0-2), Louisville 6-14 (Locke 3-5, Faulkner 1-1, Ellis 1-2, Williams 1-3, Cross 0-1, West 0-1, Williamson 0-1). Rebounds_NC State 26 (Seabron 7), Louisville 31 (Curry 10). Assists_NC State 15 (Seabron 5), Louisville 15 (Faulkner 4). Total Fouls_NC State 19, Louisville 15.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.