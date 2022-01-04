NCAA FBS Individual Interceptions Per Game

Interceptions Per Game

G InG Yds TD IPG B.Allen, Southern Cal 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Chandler, Charlotte 1 1 0 0 1.0 B.Despanie, Tulane 1 1 4 0 1.0 T.Ellis, Rice 1 1 0 0 1.0 K.Grimes, Nebraska 1 1 0 0 1.0 T.Hatfield, Ball St. 1 1 0 0 1.0 D.McCuin, TCU 1 1 0 0 1.0 C.Moore, Temple 1 1 35 0 1.0 G.Nyakwol, Rice 2 2 8 0 1.0 C.Powell, NC State 1 1 0 0 1.0 K. Roach, Marshall 1 1 20 0 1.0 Q.Schulte, Iowa 1 1 42 0 1.0 N.Session, Oklahoma St. 1 1 27 0 1.0 H.Truitt, Miami (Ohio) 1 1 20 0 1.0 B.Williams, Oregon 3 3 92 1 1.0 M.Williams, California 1 1 0 0 1.0 J.McGill, Stanford 3 2 43 0 0.7 N.Smith, Rice 6 4 22 0 0.7 J.Turner, Wisconsin 3 2 6 0 0.7 D.Jones, Bowling Green 5 3 6 0 0.6 D.Luter, South Alabama 7 4 29 0 0.6 Q.Riley, Middle Tennessee 9 5 153 1 0.6 M.Edwards, W. Kentucky 4 2 33 0 0.5 I.Essissima, Nevada 2 1 0 0 0.5 C.Fagan, NC State 2 1 16 0 0.5 C.Gomez, W. Kentucky 2 1 10 0 0.5 J.Harris, Iowa 8 4 0 0 0.5 T.Harrison, Georgia St. 2 1 18 0 0.5 B.Sebastian, Boston College 8 4 0 0 0.5 X.Sorey, Georgia 2 1 6 0 0.5 G.Sprewell, Houston 4 2 44 0 0.5 K.Stewart, TCU 2 1 0 0 0.5 B.Washington, Oklahoma 2 1 37 0 0.5 R.Watts, Ohio St. 4 2 18 0 0.5 D.Williams, Nebraska 8 4 31 0 0.5 J.Brown, Penn St. 13 6 112 1 0.5 K.Bethley, Hawaii 11 5 120 1 0.5 A.Lane, Georgia St. 11 5 73 1 0.5 J.Waller, Virginia Tech 9 4 55 1 0.4 K. Hamilton, Notre Dame 7 3 0 0 0.4 R.Johnson, UNLV 7 3 1 0 0.4 T.LeBeauf, Boise St. 7 3 128 1 0.4 V.McKinley, Oregon 14 6 -1 0 0.4 G.Taylor, Rice 7 3 6 0 0.4 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 7 3 17 0 0.4 J.Woods, Baylor 14 6 109 1 0.4 D.Belton, Iowa 12 5 0 0 0.4 S.Jones, Appalachian St. 12 5 97 3 0.4 K.Joseph, Illinois 12 5 12 0 0.4 J.McMillian, East Carolina 12 5 42 1 0.4 J.Carlies, Missouri 10 4 51 0 0.4 D. Henley, Nevada 10 4 59 1 0.4 H.Livingston, BYU 5 2 8 0 0.4 R.Moss, Iowa 10 4 85 2 0.4 S.Oladipo, Boise St. 5 2 83 0 0.4 W.Saba, East Carolina 10 4 31 0 0.4 D.Williams, W. Kentucky 5 2 45 1 0.4 M.Brown, Arkansas 13 5 0 0 0.4 J.Foster, South Carolina 13 5 39 0 0.4 K.Clark, Louisville 8 3 2 0 0.4 D.Jerkins, Vanderbilt 8 3 -1 0 0.4 S.Johnson, Arkansas St. 8 3 23 0 0.4 Q.Lake, UCLA 8 3 23 0 0.4 M.Melton, Rutgers 8 3 46 1 0.4 N.Rutchena, California 8 3 6 0 0.4 J.Saunders, Miami (Ohio) 8 3 66 1 0.4 D.Turner-Yell, Oklahoma 8 3 0 0 0.4 A.Walcott, Baylor 8 3 101 1 0.4 C.Wilder, Wisconsin 8 3 53 0 0.4 M.Clark, Tulane 11 4 78 0 0.4 D.Kendrick, Georgia 11 4 14 0 0.4 O.Alexander, W. Kentucky 9 3 0 0 0.3 X.Alford, Southern Cal 9 3 0 0 0.3 C.Allen, Purdue 12 4 31 0 0.3 M.Banks, Alabama 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Bell, Uconn 3 1 10 0 0.3 D.Brown, Notre Dame 9 3 31 0 0.3 D. Burton, Wisconsin 3 1 6 0 0.3 D.Butler, Arizona St. 9 3 0 0 0.3 J.Catalon, Arkansas 6 2 83 0 0.3 A.Clark, Rutgers 3 1 0 0 0.3 S.Dumas, New Mexico St. 9 3 50 0 0.3 A.Finley, Mississippi 9 3 71 1 0.3 T.Franklin, Louisville 6 2 32 0 0.3 Z.Greene, Purdue 3 1 0 0 0.3 M.Hankins, Iowa 9 3 41 0 0.3 K.Harris, Arkansas St. 6 2 29 0 0.3 J.Harris, Cincinnati 3 1 7 0 0.3 P.Hill, UNLV 9 3 35 0 0.3 L.Hudgens, Buffalo 3 1 8 0 0.3 D.Jackson, Kentucky 3 1 3 0 0.3 J.Jackson, Southern Cal 3 1 0 0 0.3 C.Kelly, North Carolina 12 4 24 0 0.3 K.Markham, Arizona St. 3 1 2 0 0.3 T.Martin, Tulsa 12 4 0 0 0.3 P.McMorris, San Diego St. 12 4 61 0 0.3 R.Mungin, FAU 6 2 40 0 0.3 B.Nicolas-Paul, Army 3 1 2 0 0.3 D.Pace, Cincinnati 12 4 78 0 0.3 J.Robinson, Florida St. 12 4 77 0 0.3 J.Shaw, UCLA 9 3 21 0 0.3 C.Smith, South Carolina 9 3 0 0 0.3 D.Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech 9 3 4 0 0.3 S.Thomas, Oregon St. 3 1 26 0 0.3 J.Wahlberg, Purdue 3 1 7 0 0.3 W.Washington, Oklahoma 6 2 32 0 0.3 A.Williams, Miami 3 1 32 0 0.3 M.Williams, Navy 3 1 7 0 0.3 C.Williams, South Florida 6 2 61 0 0.3 M.Williams, Wyoming 3 1 10 0 0.3 T.Williams, Nevada 9 3 67 1 0.3 R.Yeast, Kansas St. 9 3 8 0 0.3 M. Jones, Houston 13 4 23 0 0.3 D.Lloyd, Utah 13 4 36 2 0.3 M.Miller, Kent St. 13 4 3 0 0.3 J.Thomas, Ball St. 13 4 54 0 0.3 J.Anderson, Bowling Green 10 3 26 0 0.3 E.Barr, Vanderbilt 10 3 17 0 0.3 J.Bennett, Maryland 10 3 -1 0 0.3 A.Booth, Clemson 10 3 0 0 0.3 A.Carter, Utah St. 10 3 45 0 0.3 C.Muma, Wyoming 10 3 68 2 0.3 M. Perry, Colorado 10 3 55 0 0.3 B.Robins, Nevada 10 3 87 1 0.3 K.Sherald, Kent St. 10 3 5 0 0.3 D.Thomas, NC State 10 3 38 1 0.3 J.Torchio, Wisconsin 10 3 68 0 0.3 R.Torrence, Florida 10 3 1 0 0.3 T.Young, South Alabama 10 3 40 0 0.3 D.Branch, San Diego St. 7 2 24 0 0.3 O.Cooper, Florida St. 7 2 -2 0 0.3 C.Jones, Army 7 2 45 0 0.3 K.Lockhart, Rice 7 2 10 0 0.3 C.Lockridge, Hawaii 7 2 88 1 0.3 J.Lucien, Uconn 7 2 0 0 0.3 I.Nwokobia, SMU 7 2 19 0 0.3 J.Ware, Temple 7 2 20 0 0.3 C.Amankwaa, Akron 11 3 38 0 0.3 B.Bishop, W. Kentucky 11 3 72 1 0.3 J.Blount, Virginia 11 3 60 0 0.3 G.Cash, UAB 11 3 105 1 0.3 T.Cobb, Appalachian St. 11 3 110 1 0.3 T.Drake, Ohio 11 3 23 0 0.3 B. Foster, Texas 11 3 40 0 0.3 A.Gardner, Cincinnati 11 3 7 0 0.3 D.Inyang, UTEP 11 3 28 0 0.3 A.Johnson, Virginia 11 3 0 0 0.3 J.Jones, Arizona St. 11 3 86 2 0.3 B. Joseph, Northwestern 11 3 26 0 0.3 A.Marsh, Washington St. 11 3 44 1 0.3 M.Moore, BYU 11 3 23 0 0.3 T.Nubin, Minnesota 11 3 42 0 0.3 T.Redd, Wake Forest 11 3 83 1 0.3 M.Robertson, Arizona St. 11 3 98 1 0.3 J.Robinson, BYU 11 3 7 0 0.3 D.Scott, California 11 3 6 1 0.3 K.Smith, FAU 11 3 -3 0 0.3 C.Williams, Wisconsin 11 3 49 1 0.3 B.Williamson, Louisiana Tech 11 3 62 1 0.3 B.Addison, Oregon 4 1 23 0 0.2 J.Armour-Davis, Alabama 12 3 51 0 0.2 S.Banks, TCU 4 1 0 0 0.2 B.Bresee, Clemson 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Bryant, Kansas 8 2 31 1 0.2 C.Carson, Wake Forest 8 2 30 0 0.2 D.Carter, E. Michigan 8 2 115 1 0.2 D.Chestnut, Syracuse 12 3 28 0 0.2 M. Criddle, BYU 4 1 0 0 0.2 C.Davis, Wake Forest 4 1 0 0 0.2 T.Denson, Kansas St. 4 1 26 0 0.2 M.Fleming, East Carolina 8 2 31 1 0.2 R. Floyd, Colorado St. 8 2 71 0 0.2 E.Forbes, Mississippi St. 12 3 33 0 0.2 J.Ford, Tulsa 4 1 17 0 0.2 T.Frizzell, Appalachian St. 4 1 17 0 0.2 T.Fuller, Tulsa 12 3 60 0 0.2 B.Garner, W. Michigan 4 1 2 0 0.2 S.Gilmore, Marshall 12 3 37 0 0.2 G.Grate, Middle Tennessee 12 3 -23 0 0.2 E.Hallett, Pittsburgh 12 3 19 1 0.2 K.Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma St. 12 3 21 0 0.2 J.Headen, Old Dominion 8 2 89 0 0.2 E.Hicks, California 12 3 0 0 0.2 J.Irvin, Washington 4 1 34 0 0.2 L.Johnson, Duke 8 2 30 0 0.2 A.Julian, Oregon St. 4 1 1 0 0.2 K.Kaniho, Boise St. 8 2 0 0 0.2 D.Lester, UCF 8 2 34 0 0.2 J. Lewis, Duke 8 2 35 0 0.2 D.Mackey, Purdue 12 3 19 0 0.2 Z.March, N. Illinois 4 1 59 1 0.2 B.Martin, Ball St. 4 1 0 0 0.2 D.McCullough, New Mexico St. 12 3 69 0 0.2 T.McDonald, Tennessee 4 1 4 0 0.2 R.Mickens, Clemson 8 2 37 0 0.2 H.Nelson, Hawaii 8 2 2 0 0.2 B.Nichols, South Florida 4 1 38 0 0.2 T.Palmer, Troy 4 1 -8 0 0.2 R.Parodie, Ohio 8 2 0 0 0.2 J.Rice, Utah St. 12 3 46 0 0.2 T.Roberts, Iowa 4 1 0 0 0.2 E.Robinson, Georgia Southern 8 2 31 0 0.2 L.Robinson, Tulane 4 1 13 0 0.2 J.Sam, UTSA 8 2 6 0 0.2 N.Shelton, San Jose St. 8 2 13 0 0.2 M.Shorts, Southern Miss. 8 2 13 0 0.2 D.Stanley, Middle Tennessee 4 1 23 0 0.2 J.Stanley, Southern Miss. 8 2 61 1 0.2 K.Swinney, Louisiana-Monroe 8 2 8 0 0.2 C.Taylor, Air Force 12 3 21 0 0.2 N.Thompson, Duke 4 1 0 0 0.2 A.Turner, Washington 8 2 26 0 0.2 M.Waters, Texas Tech 4 1 72 1 0.2 H.West, North Texas 4 1 23 0 0.2 I.White, Wyoming 4 1 0 0 0.2 J.Williams, Southern Cal 4 1 14 0 0.2 E.Williams, Fresno St. 12 3 64 0 0.2 K.Wood, North Texas 8 2 75 0 0.2 C.Woods, West Virginia 8 2 18 0 0.2 T.Young, FAU 12 3 84 2 0.2 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 13 3 0 0 0.2 S.Bond, Utah St. 13 3 0 0 0.2 C.Bryant, Cincinnati 13 3 95 1 0.2 A.Bush, Cincinnati 13 3 7 0 0.2 N.Cross, Maryland 13 3 55 0 0.2 E.Hines, Kent St. 13 3 51 0 0.2 J.McCollough, Tennessee 13 3 45 0 0.2 J.Petrishen, Pittsburgh 13 3 35 1 0.2 J.Alexander, Charlotte 9 2 41 1 0.2 S.Battle, NC State 9 2 5 0 0.2 B.Brown, Georgia St. 9 2 23 0 0.2 C.Bullock, Southern Cal 9 2 0 0 0.2 D.Cain, W. Kentucky 9 2 0 0 0.2 R.Dames, FIU 9 2 0 0 0.2 L.Daniel, Southern Miss. 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.DeBerry, Boston College 9 2 -7 0 0.2 J.Domann, Nebraska 9 2 0 0 0.2 M.Goodrich, Clemson 9 2 20 1 0.2 J.Grant, Oregon St. 9 2 -2 0 0.2 D.Hardy, Penn St. 9 2 16 1 0.2 T.Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU 9 2 29 1 0.2 R.Huff, Appalachian St. 9 2 17 0 0.2 N.Johnson, Marshall 9 2 0 0 0.2 B.Knighten, Auburn 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.McVea, Baylor 9 2 0 0 0.2 M.Mustapha, Wake Forest 9 2 0 0 0.2 C.Oliver, UNLV 9 2 45 0 0.2 D.Prince, Mississippi 9 2 15 0 0.2 D. Reed, Cent. Michigan 9 2 26 1 0.2 T.Roof, Appalachian St. 9 2 100 0 0.2 E.Scott, Southern Miss. 9 2 23 0 0.2 M.Slusher, Arkansas 9 2 11 0 0.2 K.Smith, Mississippi 9 2 1 0 0.2 T.Smith, Kansas St. 9 2 39 0 0.2 M.Walker, Temple 9 2 7 1 0.2 J.Williams, Miami 9 2 0 0 0.2 M.Worship, Vanderbilt 9 2 12 0 0.2 T.Wortham, Uconn 9 2 0 0 0.2 J.Battle, Alabama 14 3 111 2 0.2 D.Hellams, Alabama 14 3 9 0 0.2 T.Thompson, San Diego St. 14 3 1 0 0.2 A.Austin, Oregon St. 10 2 17 0 0.2 T.Baker-Williams, NC State 10 2 7 0 0.2 K.Brennan, Navy 5 1 15 0 0.2 L.Brockermeyer, Texas 10 2 24 0 0.2 M.Bugg, Air Force 10 2 8 0 0.2 M.Burns, LSU 5 1 18 0 0.2 J.Conley, North Carolina 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Dervil, New Mexico St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 P.Echols, North Carolina 5 1 17 0 0.2 K. Fulp, Louisiana Tech 5 1 11 0 0.2 Z.Gilbert, FAU 10 2 3 0 0.2 K.Gordon, Washington 10 2 0 0 0.2 N.Greer, Wake Forest 5 1 14 0 0.2 J.Harris, NC State 5 1 0 0 0.2 A.Hogan, Houston 10 2 91 1 0.2 T.Jay, Florida St. 10 2 0 0 0.2 N.Jones, Ball St. 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Kelly, Stanford 10 2 31 1 0.2 M.Lee, Ball St. 10 2 29 0 0.2 I.Lewis, Colorado 10 2 38 0 0.2 L.Martin, Charlotte 10 2 8 1 0.2 D.Mathis, Pittsburgh 10 2 50 1 0.2 Q.Mosely, Kentucky 10 2 38 1 0.2 D.Moss, FAU 5 1 0 0 0.2 F.Peters, Mississippi St. 10 2 12 0 0.2 N.Reed, Colorado 5 1 0 0 0.2 E.Ricks, LSU 5 1 0 0 0.2 K.Robertson, Troy 10 2 35 1 0.2 T.Simms, Bowling Green 5 1 51 0 0.2 C.Smith, Georgia 10 2 94 1 0.2 O.Speights, Oregon St. 10 2 -3 0 0.2 D.Taylor, Bowling Green 10 2 34 0 0.2 S.Thomas, Liberty 10 2 27 1 0.2 B.Utley, Baylor 5 1 15 0 0.2 J.Ward, LSU 10 2 33 0 0.2 S.Weatherford, Miami (Ohio) 10 2 0 0 0.2 J.Weaver, Kentucky 10 2 21 0 0.2 P.Wilgar, BYU 10 2 24 0 0.2 R.Wilson, New Mexico 10 2 0 0 0.2

