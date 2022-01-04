NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring

G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg R.Ali, Marshall 13 0 0 0 150 11.5 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 0 0 0 138 11.5 T.Allgeier, BYU 13 0 0 0 138 10.6 N.Ruggles, Ohio St. 13 74 20 21 134 10.3 B.Narveson, W. Kentucky 14 73 23 29 141 10.1 T.Thomas, Utah 13 0 0 0 126 9.7 J.Dalmas, Boise St. 12 39 26 28 116 9.7 H.Duplessis, UTSA 14 63 24 30 135 9.6 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 0 0 0 114 9.5 N.Sciba, Wake Forest 13 62 20 22 122 9.4 M.Cunningham, Louisville 13 0 0 0 120 9.2 J.Ford, Cincinnati 13 0 0 0 120 9.2 J.Podlesny, Georgia 14 69 20 25 128 9.1 B.Talton, Nevada 13 52 22 30 118 9.1 T.Badie, Missouri 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 K.Boutte, LSU 6 0 0 0 54 9.0 G.Brkic, Oklahoma 13 58 20 26 117 9.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 0 0 0 90 9.0 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 0 0 0 108 9.0 J.Moody, Michigan 14 56 23 25 125 8.9 W.Reichard, Alabama 14 72 18 23 125 8.9 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 13 0 0 0 114 8.8 R.White, Arizona St. 11 0 0 0 96 8.7 C.Camper, Colorado St. 12 29 25 32 104 8.7 M.Fineran, Purdue 13 42 24 29 112 8.6 S.Small, Texas A&M 12 37 22 27 103 8.6 H.Haskins, Michigan 14 0 0 0 120 8.6 S.Scarton, Pittsburgh 14 72 17 21 120 8.6 K. Williams, Notre Dame 12 0 0 0 102 8.5 H.Mevis, Missouri 13 41 23 25 110 8.5 G.Atkins, North Carolina 13 52 19 23 109 8.4 C.Staton, Appalachian St. 14 57 20 21 117 8.4 B.Koback, Toledo 13 0 0 0 108 8.3 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 13 0 0 0 108 8.3 J.Knighton, Miami 8 0 0 0 66 8.2 B.Potter, Clemson 13 38 21 26 107 8.2 C.Little, Arkansas 13 46 20 24 106 8.2 A.Glass, Kent St. 14 51 21 28 113 8.1 A.Borregales, Miami 12 45 17 21 96 8.0 C.Coles, Utah St. 14 54 20 29 112 8.0 C.Costa, Mississippi 11 48 14 17 88 8.0 O.Daffer, East Carolina 12 41 19 23 96 8.0 C.Ryland, E. Michigan 13 47 19 22 104 8.0 C.McGrath, Tennessee 13 66 12 16 102 7.8 N.Barr-Mira, UCLA 12 54 14 21 94 7.8 J.Garibay, Texas Tech 12 50 15 16 94 7.8 Z.Long, Tulsa 13 36 22 23 101 7.8 J.Addison, Pittsburgh 14 0 0 0 108 7.7 T.Dye, Oregon 14 0 0 0 108 7.7 A.McCaskill, Houston 14 0 0 0 108 7.7 J.Richardson, N. Illinois 14 42 22 27 108 7.7 C.Shudak, Iowa 14 36 24 28 108 7.7 J.Doerer, Notre Dame 13 53 16 21 100 7.7 M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan 13 51 17 26 100 7.7 C.Legg, West Virginia 12 35 19 23 92 7.7 D.Witherspoon, Houston 14 60 16 24 107 7.6 C.Silva, Fresno St. 11 34 17 21 84 7.6 N.Rice, Old Dominion 13 41 20 26 99 7.6 B.Grupe, Arkansas St. 12 32 20 25 91 7.6 B.Mazza, SMU 12 58 12 16 91 7.6 J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech 12 39 17 21 90 7.5 J.Mangham, South Florida 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 C.Williams, UNLV 12 0 0 0 90 7.5 B.Farrell, Virginia 9 34 11 13 67 7.4 P. Lewis, Southern Cal 10 24 17 22 74 7.4 D.Pierce, Florida 13 0 0 0 96 7.4 B.Robinson, Alabama 13 0 0 0 96 7.4 M.Shipley, Hawaii 13 42 18 21 96 7.4 C.Dicker, Texas 12 50 13 15 88 7.3 A.Mevis, Iowa St. 13 32 21 24 95 7.3 J.Sterns, W. Kentucky 14 0 0 0 102 7.3 J.Williams, Alabama 14 0 0 0 102 7.3 C.Dunn, NC State 12 48 13 19 87 7.2 T.Cluckey, Toledo 13 52 14 24 94 7.2 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 G.Wilson, Ohio St. 11 0 0 0 78 7.1 M.Araiza, San Diego St. 14 45 18 28 99 7.1 I.Hankins, Baylor 14 57 14 20 99 7.1 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 A.Carlson, Auburn 11 36 14 21 77 7.0 G.Kell, TCU 12 42 14 18 84 7.0 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 0 0 0 84 7.0 C.York, LSU 12 39 15 18 84 7.0 C.Larsh, Wisconsin 13 40 17 22 90 6.9 S.McCormick, UTSA 13 0 0 0 90 6.9 N.Needham, Bowling Green 12 27 19 20 83 6.9 G.Baechle, UTEP 13 35 18 24 88 6.8 J.Romo, Virginia Tech 13 34 18 22 88 6.8 J.Turner, Louisville 13 48 14 22 88 6.8 I.Bowser, UCF 8 0 0 0 54 6.8 C.Ham, Duke 11 32 14 20 74 6.7 C.Lewis, Oregon 14 56 13 16 94 6.7 M.Trickett, Minnesota 13 38 17 25 87 6.7 J.McCourt, Illinois 12 26 18 23 80 6.7 S.Johnson, Ohio 11 27 16 23 73 6.6 W.Shipley, Clemson 10 0 0 0 66 6.6 E.Albertson, New Mexico St. 12 29 17 22 79 6.6 J.Hall, Ball St. 11 0 0 0 72 6.5 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 J.Dotson, Penn St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 S.Evans, E. Michigan 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 C.Olave, Ohio St. 12 0 0 0 78 6.5 P.White, South Carolina 12 30 16 17 78 6.5 T.Chandler, North Carolina 13 0 0 0 84 6.5 E.Hayes, Oregon St. 13 48 12 18 84 6.5 D.Janikowski, Washington St. 13 44 14 17 84 6.5 A.Perry, Wake Forest 13 0 0 0 84 6.5 M.Ruffolo, Kentucky 13 56 10 13 84 6.5 N.Ruiz, Georgia St. 13 47 13 15 84 6.5 J.Redding, Utah 11 43 10 14 71 6.5 C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois 14 0 0 0 90 6.4 M.Coghlin, Michigan St. 12 41 12 19 77 6.4 S.Keller, Texas State 12 32 15 18 77 6.4 B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech 10 33 11 15 64 6.4 A.McNulty, Buffalo 12 37 13 21 76 6.3 G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio) 13 41 15 20 82 6.3 M.Quinn, UAB 13 50 11 16 82 6.3 J.Stout, Penn St. 13 36 16 23 82 6.3 J.Oldroyd, BYU 11 43 9 13 69 6.3 C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe 12 28 16 21 75 6.2 T.Brown, Oklahoma St. 14 36 17 21 87 6.2 T.Winkel, Kansas St. 7 23 7 9 43 6.1 M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina 11 48 7 8 67 6.1 D.Gutierrez, UNLV 12 25 16 18 73 6.1 M.Mercurio, San Jose St. 12 29 15 19 73 6.1 E.Mooney, North Texas 12 40 11 13 73 6.1 B.Nichols, Navy 12 28 15 19 73 6.1 B.Allen, Wisconsin 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 D.Bailey, Colorado St. 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 M.Borghi, Washington St. 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 T.Burks, Arkansas 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 S.Conner, Mississippi 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 B.Corum, Michigan 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 J.Cropper, Fresno St. 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 R.Doubs, Nevada 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 T.Loop, Arizona 8 12 12 12 48 6.0 D.McBride, UAB 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 D. McDuffie, Buffalo 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 S.McGrew, Washington 8 0 0 0 48 6.0 I. Neyor, Wyoming 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 J.Petrino, Maryland 13 44 13 20 78 6.0 K.Philips, UCLA 11 0 0 0 66 6.0 J.Reed, Michigan St. 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 B.Roberts, Air Force 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky 14 0 0 0 84 6.0 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 M.Willis, Liberty 13 0 0 0 78 6.0 X.Worthy, Texas 12 0 0 0 72 6.0 D.Obarski, UCF 13 54 8 14 77 5.9 J.Cruz, Charlotte 12 41 10 15 70 5.8 D.Longhetto, California 11 31 11 14 64 5.8 C.Smith, Cincinnati 9 38 5 10 52 5.8 C.Culp, Nebraska 8 32 6 12 46 5.8 D.Guajardo, South Alabama 12 35 12 17 69 5.8 Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee 13 45 10 14 74 5.7 S.Shrader, South Florida 12 35 11 13 68 5.7 C.Becker, Colorado 12 25 14 20 67 5.6 R.Fitzgerald, Florida St. 12 40 10 13 67 5.6 B.Bowers, Georgia 14 0 0 0 78 5.6 N.McCord, Mississippi St. 9 23 9 16 50 5.6 J.Buchanan, Army 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 Z.Franklin, UTSA 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 I.Likely, Coastal Carolina 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 C.Tillman, Tennessee 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 C.Turner, Hawaii 13 0 0 0 72 5.5 D.Achane, Texas A&M 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 H.Daniels, Air Force 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 M.Durant, Duke 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 S.Howell, North Carolina 12 0 0 0 66 5.5 T.Siggers, SMU 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 C.Turner, Nevada 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 0 0 0 60 5.5 D.Gray, SMU 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Myers, Rice 10 0 0 0 54 5.4 J.Hoyland, Wyoming 13 40 10 14 70 5.4 B.Thomas, Memphis 9 0 0 0 48 5.3 C.Zendejas, Arizona St. 12 41 8 11 64 5.3 C.Lytton, Boston College 11 25 11 12 58 5.3 A.Szmyt, Syracuse 12 38 9 14 63 5.2 C.Talley, Army 13 46 8 11 68 5.2 C.Howard, Florida 10 32 7 9 52 5.2 V.Ambrosio, Rutgers 12 30 11 15 62 5.2 D.Crum, Kent St. 14 0 0 0 72 5.1 N.Dell, Houston 14 0 0 0 72 5.1 M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 0 0 0 72 5.1 A.Smith, Baylor 14 0 0 0 72 5.1 B.Beck, Liberty 9 38 4 6 46 5.1 M.Corral, Mississippi 13 0 0 0 66 5.1 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 13 0 0 0 66 5.1 B.Johnson, UCF 13 0 0 0 66 5.1 T.Martin, Oklahoma St. 13 0 0 0 66 5.1

