NCAA FBS Individual Scoring

Scoring
|G
|PAT A
|FG
|FGA
|Pts
|Avg
|R.Ali, Marshall
|13
|0
|0
|0
|150
|11.5
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|138
|11.5
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|13
|0
|0
|0
|138
|10.6
|N.Ruggles, Ohio St.
|13
|74
|20
|21
|134
|10.3
|B.Narveson, W. Kentucky
|14
|73
|23
|29
|141
|10.1
|T.Thomas, Utah
|13
|0
|0
|0
|126
|9.7
|J.Dalmas, Boise St.
|12
|39
|26
|28
|116
|9.7
|H.Duplessis, UTSA
|14
|63
|24
|30
|135
|9.6
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|114
|9.5
|N.Sciba, Wake Forest
|13
|62
|20
|22
|122
|9.4
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|13
|0
|0
|0
|120
|9.2
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|13
|0
|0
|0
|120
|9.2
|J.Podlesny, Georgia
|14
|69
|20
|25
|128
|9.1
|B.Talton, Nevada
|13
|52
|22
|30
|118
|9.1
|T.Badie, Missouri
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|K.Boutte, LSU
|6
|0
|0
|0
|54
|9.0
|G.Brkic, Oklahoma
|13
|58
|20
|26
|117
|9.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|0
|0
|0
|90
|9.0
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|108
|9.0
|J.Moody, Michigan
|14
|56
|23
|25
|125
|8.9
|W.Reichard, Alabama
|14
|72
|18
|23
|125
|8.9
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|114
|8.8
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|96
|8.7
|C.Camper, Colorado St.
|12
|29
|25
|32
|104
|8.7
|M.Fineran, Purdue
|13
|42
|24
|29
|112
|8.6
|S.Small, Texas A&M
|12
|37
|22
|27
|103
|8.6
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|14
|0
|0
|0
|120
|8.6
|S.Scarton, Pittsburgh
|14
|72
|17
|21
|120
|8.6
|K. Williams, Notre Dame
|12
|0
|0
|0
|102
|8.5
|H.Mevis, Missouri
|13
|41
|23
|25
|110
|8.5
|G.Atkins, North Carolina
|13
|52
|19
|23
|109
|8.4
|C.Staton, Appalachian St.
|14
|57
|20
|21
|117
|8.4
|B.Koback, Toledo
|13
|0
|0
|0
|108
|8.3
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|13
|0
|0
|0
|108
|8.3
|J.Knighton, Miami
|8
|0
|0
|0
|66
|8.2
|B.Potter, Clemson
|13
|38
|21
|26
|107
|8.2
|C.Little, Arkansas
|13
|46
|20
|24
|106
|8.2
|A.Glass, Kent St.
|14
|51
|21
|28
|113
|8.1
|A.Borregales, Miami
|12
|45
|17
|21
|96
|8.0
|C.Coles, Utah St.
|14
|54
|20
|29
|112
|8.0
|C.Costa, Mississippi
|11
|48
|14
|17
|88
|8.0
|O.Daffer, East Carolina
|12
|41
|19
|23
|96
|8.0
|C.Ryland, E. Michigan
|13
|47
|19
|22
|104
|8.0
|C.McGrath, Tennessee
|13
|66
|12
|16
|102
|7.8
|N.Barr-Mira, UCLA
|12
|54
|14
|21
|94
|7.8
|J.Garibay, Texas Tech
|12
|50
|15
|16
|94
|7.8
|Z.Long, Tulsa
|13
|36
|22
|23
|101
|7.8
|J.Addison, Pittsburgh
|14
|0
|0
|0
|108
|7.7
|T.Dye, Oregon
|14
|0
|0
|0
|108
|7.7
|A.McCaskill, Houston
|14
|0
|0
|0
|108
|7.7
|J.Richardson, N. Illinois
|14
|42
|22
|27
|108
|7.7
|C.Shudak, Iowa
|14
|36
|24
|28
|108
|7.7
|J.Doerer, Notre Dame
|13
|53
|16
|21
|100
|7.7
|M.Meeder, Cent. Michigan
|13
|51
|17
|26
|100
|7.7
|C.Legg, West Virginia
|12
|35
|19
|23
|92
|7.7
|D.Witherspoon, Houston
|14
|60
|16
|24
|107
|7.6
|C.Silva, Fresno St.
|11
|34
|17
|21
|84
|7.6
|N.Rice, Old Dominion
|13
|41
|20
|26
|99
|7.6
|B.Grupe, Arkansas St.
|12
|32
|20
|25
|91
|7.6
|B.Mazza, SMU
|12
|58
|12
|16
|91
|7.6
|J.Barnes, Louisiana Tech
|12
|39
|17
|21
|90
|7.5
|J.Mangham, South Florida
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|C.Williams, UNLV
|12
|0
|0
|0
|90
|7.5
|B.Farrell, Virginia
|9
|34
|11
|13
|67
|7.4
|P. Lewis, Southern Cal
|10
|24
|17
|22
|74
|7.4
|D.Pierce, Florida
|13
|0
|0
|0
|96
|7.4
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|13
|0
|0
|0
|96
|7.4
|M.Shipley, Hawaii
|13
|42
|18
|21
|96
|7.4
|C.Dicker, Texas
|12
|50
|13
|15
|88
|7.3
|A.Mevis, Iowa St.
|13
|32
|21
|24
|95
|7.3
|J.Sterns, W. Kentucky
|14
|0
|0
|0
|102
|7.3
|J.Williams, Alabama
|14
|0
|0
|0
|102
|7.3
|C.Dunn, NC State
|12
|48
|13
|19
|87
|7.2
|T.Cluckey, Toledo
|13
|52
|14
|24
|94
|7.2
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|G.Wilson, Ohio St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|78
|7.1
|M.Araiza, San Diego St.
|14
|45
|18
|28
|99
|7.1
|I.Hankins, Baylor
|14
|57
|14
|20
|99
|7.1
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|A.Carlson, Auburn
|11
|36
|14
|21
|77
|7.0
|G.Kell, TCU
|12
|42
|14
|18
|84
|7.0
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|0
|0
|0
|84
|7.0
|C.York, LSU
|12
|39
|15
|18
|84
|7.0
|C.Larsh, Wisconsin
|13
|40
|17
|22
|90
|6.9
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|13
|0
|0
|0
|90
|6.9
|N.Needham, Bowling Green
|12
|27
|19
|20
|83
|6.9
|G.Baechle, UTEP
|13
|35
|18
|24
|88
|6.8
|J.Romo, Virginia Tech
|13
|34
|18
|22
|88
|6.8
|J.Turner, Louisville
|13
|48
|14
|22
|88
|6.8
|I.Bowser, UCF
|8
|0
|0
|0
|54
|6.8
|C.Ham, Duke
|11
|32
|14
|20
|74
|6.7
|C.Lewis, Oregon
|14
|56
|13
|16
|94
|6.7
|M.Trickett, Minnesota
|13
|38
|17
|25
|87
|6.7
|J.McCourt, Illinois
|12
|26
|18
|23
|80
|6.7
|S.Johnson, Ohio
|11
|27
|16
|23
|73
|6.6
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|10
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.6
|E.Albertson, New Mexico St.
|12
|29
|17
|22
|79
|6.6
|J.Hall, Ball St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.5
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|J.Dotson, Penn St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|C.Olave, Ohio St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.5
|P.White, South Carolina
|12
|30
|16
|17
|78
|6.5
|T.Chandler, North Carolina
|13
|0
|0
|0
|84
|6.5
|E.Hayes, Oregon St.
|13
|48
|12
|18
|84
|6.5
|D.Janikowski, Washington St.
|13
|44
|14
|17
|84
|6.5
|A.Perry, Wake Forest
|13
|0
|0
|0
|84
|6.5
|M.Ruffolo, Kentucky
|13
|56
|10
|13
|84
|6.5
|N.Ruiz, Georgia St.
|13
|47
|13
|15
|84
|6.5
|J.Redding, Utah
|11
|43
|10
|14
|71
|6.5
|C.Ratkovich, N. Illinois
|14
|0
|0
|0
|90
|6.4
|M.Coghlin, Michigan St.
|12
|41
|12
|19
|77
|6.4
|S.Keller, Texas State
|12
|32
|15
|18
|77
|6.4
|B.Cimaglia, Georgia Tech
|10
|33
|11
|15
|64
|6.4
|A.McNulty, Buffalo
|12
|37
|13
|21
|76
|6.3
|G.Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
|13
|41
|15
|20
|82
|6.3
|M.Quinn, UAB
|13
|50
|11
|16
|82
|6.3
|J.Stout, Penn St.
|13
|36
|16
|23
|82
|6.3
|J.Oldroyd, BYU
|11
|43
|9
|13
|69
|6.3
|C.Sutherland, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|28
|16
|21
|75
|6.2
|T.Brown, Oklahoma St.
|14
|36
|17
|21
|87
|6.2
|T.Winkel, Kansas St.
|7
|23
|7
|9
|43
|6.1
|M.Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
|11
|48
|7
|8
|67
|6.1
|D.Gutierrez, UNLV
|12
|25
|16
|18
|73
|6.1
|M.Mercurio, San Jose St.
|12
|29
|15
|19
|73
|6.1
|E.Mooney, North Texas
|12
|40
|11
|13
|73
|6.1
|B.Nichols, Navy
|12
|28
|15
|19
|73
|6.1
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|D.Bailey, Colorado St.
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|M.Borghi, Washington St.
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|T.Burks, Arkansas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|S.Conner, Mississippi
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|B.Corum, Michigan
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|J.Cropper, Fresno St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|R.Doubs, Nevada
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|T.Loop, Arizona
|8
|12
|12
|12
|48
|6.0
|D.McBride, UAB
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|D. McDuffie, Buffalo
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|S.McGrew, Washington
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|6.0
|I. Neyor, Wyoming
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|J.Petrino, Maryland
|13
|44
|13
|20
|78
|6.0
|K.Philips, UCLA
|11
|0
|0
|0
|66
|6.0
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|M.Tinsley, W. Kentucky
|14
|0
|0
|0
|84
|6.0
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|M.Willis, Liberty
|13
|0
|0
|0
|78
|6.0
|X.Worthy, Texas
|12
|0
|0
|0
|72
|6.0
|D.Obarski, UCF
|13
|54
|8
|14
|77
|5.9
|J.Cruz, Charlotte
|12
|41
|10
|15
|70
|5.8
|D.Longhetto, California
|11
|31
|11
|14
|64
|5.8
|C.Smith, Cincinnati
|9
|38
|5
|10
|52
|5.8
|C.Culp, Nebraska
|8
|32
|6
|12
|46
|5.8
|D.Guajardo, South Alabama
|12
|35
|12
|17
|69
|5.8
|Z.Rankin, Middle Tennessee
|13
|45
|10
|14
|74
|5.7
|S.Shrader, South Florida
|12
|35
|11
|13
|68
|5.7
|C.Becker, Colorado
|12
|25
|14
|20
|67
|5.6
|R.Fitzgerald, Florida St.
|12
|40
|10
|13
|67
|5.6
|B.Bowers, Georgia
|14
|0
|0
|0
|78
|5.6
|N.McCord, Mississippi St.
|9
|23
|9
|16
|50
|5.6
|J.Buchanan, Army
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|Z.Franklin, UTSA
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|I.Likely, Coastal Carolina
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|C.Tillman, Tennessee
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|C.Turner, Hawaii
|13
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.5
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|M.Durant, Duke
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|12
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.5
|T.Siggers, SMU
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|J.Sullivan, Cent. Michigan
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|C.Turner, Nevada
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|11
|0
|0
|0
|60
|5.5
|D.Gray, SMU
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Myers, Rice
|10
|0
|0
|0
|54
|5.4
|J.Hoyland, Wyoming
|13
|40
|10
|14
|70
|5.4
|B.Thomas, Memphis
|9
|0
|0
|0
|48
|5.3
|C.Zendejas, Arizona St.
|12
|41
|8
|11
|64
|5.3
|C.Lytton, Boston College
|11
|25
|11
|12
|58
|5.3
|A.Szmyt, Syracuse
|12
|38
|9
|14
|63
|5.2
|C.Talley, Army
|13
|46
|8
|11
|68
|5.2
|C.Howard, Florida
|10
|32
|7
|9
|52
|5.2
|V.Ambrosio, Rutgers
|12
|30
|11
|15
|62
|5.2
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|14
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.1
|N.Dell, Houston
|14
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.1
|M.Johnson, Louisiana-Lafayette
|14
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.1
|A.Smith, Baylor
|14
|0
|0
|0
|72
|5.1
|B.Beck, Liberty
|9
|38
|4
|6
|46
|5.1
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|13
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.1
|S.Hartman, Wake Forest
|13
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.1
|B.Johnson, UCF
|13
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.1
|T.Martin, Oklahoma St.
|13
|0
|0
|0
|66
|5.1
