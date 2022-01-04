NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Total Offense

G Plays Yds Yds Pg B.Zappe, W. Kentucky 14 737 5984 427.4 B.Armstrong, Virginia 11 598 4700 427.3 C.Stroud, Ohio St. 12 473 4415 367.9 W.Rogers, Mississippi St. 13 745 4642 357.1 C.Strong, Nevada 12 575 3978 331.5 S.Hartman, Wake Forest 13 580 4267 328.2 K.Pickett, Pittsburgh 14 595 4560 325.7 B.Young, Alabama 14 567 4546 324.7 S.Howell, North Carolina 12 530 3884 323.7 T.Mordecai, SMU 12 528 3830 319.2 J.Haener, Fresno St. 13 561 4101 315.5 S.Henigan, Memphis 11 473 3469 315.4 D.Gabriel, UCF 3 126 939 313.0 A.Martinez, Nebraska 11 439 3388 308.0 M.Cunningham, Louisville 13 510 3971 305.5 M.Corral, Mississippi 13 535 3952 304.0 T.Tagovailoa, Maryland 13 554 3941 303.2 A.O’Connell, Purdue 12 465 3592 299.3 T.Van Dyke, Miami 10 377 2988 298.8 A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech 7 302 2031 290.1 J.Hall, BYU 10 358 2890 289.0 D.King, Miami 3 162 863 287.7 M.Willis, Liberty 13 536 3735 287.3 C.Cordeiro, Hawaii 11 469 3135 285.0 T. Centeio, Colorado St. 12 511 3397 283.1 D.Leary, NC State 12 485 3360 280.0 H.Ahlers, East Carolina 12 530 3340 278.3 D.Crum, Kent St. 14 542 3890 277.9 G. Wells, Marshall 13 504 3591 276.2 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 11 413 3018 274.4 H.Hooker, Tennessee 13 469 3565 274.2 C.Garbers, California 11 451 2987 271.5 S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 13 538 3507 269.8 E.Jones, Florida 13 489 3492 268.6 F.Harris, UTSA 14 507 3742 267.3 C.Tune, Houston 14 526 3700 264.3 L.Bonner, Utah St. 14 499 3694 263.9 B.Purdy, Iowa St. 13 492 3426 263.5 D.Ridder, Cincinnati 14 497 3689 263.5 G.McCall, Coastal Carolina 12 336 3161 263.4 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 7 258 1840 262.9 P.Thorne, Michigan St. 13 471 3411 262.4 J. Johnson, New Mexico St. 11 569 2871 261.0 A.Brown, Oregon 14 541 3647 260.5 C.Reynolds, Charlotte 11 424 2844 258.5 D.Brin, Tulsa 13 478 3342 257.1 K.Eleby, W. Michigan 13 449 3341 257.0 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 13 440 3332 256.3 H.Bachmeier, Boise St. 12 461 3060 255.0 B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 11 355 2788 253.5 S.Clifford, Penn St. 13 527 3271 251.6 C.Brice, Appalachian St. 14 461 3488 249.1 J.Bentley, South Alabama 10 350 2471 247.1 W.Levis, Kentucky 13 460 3202 246.3 B.Nix, Auburn 10 380 2462 246.2 G.Hardison, UTEP 13 405 3174 244.2 N.Perry, FAU 12 452 2920 243.3 J.de Laura, Washington St. 12 407 2861 238.4 J.Daniels, Arizona St. 13 439 3090 237.7 B.Bryant, E. Michigan 13 495 3078 236.8 R.Lombardi, N. Illinois 13 437 3069 236.1 K.Slovis, Southern Cal 9 322 2113 234.8 J.Coan, Notre Dame 13 443 3050 234.6 T.McKee, Stanford 10 375 2335 233.5 L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette 14 490 3260 232.9 J.Dart, Southern Cal 6 211 1396 232.7 M.Johnson, LSU 12 451 2773 231.1 G. Holmberg, Duke 11 411 2541 231.0 C.Rising, Utah 13 394 2992 230.2 C. Bazelak, Missouri 11 410 2525 229.5 C.Nolan, Oregon St. 13 388 2963 227.9 S.Bennett, Georgia 13 309 2918 224.5 N.Starkel, San Jose St. 7 264 1571 224.4 M.Bortenschlager, FIU 12 392 2685 223.8 J. Doege, West Virginia 13 484 2886 222.0 D.Morris, Washington 11 409 2433 221.2 J.Blackman, Arkansas St. 6 215 1305 217.5 M.Duggan, TCU 11 334 2389 217.2 L.Hatcher, Arkansas St. 11 391 2369 215.4 M.McDonald, Bowling Green 12 473 2568 214.0 C. Williams, Oklahoma 11 291 2342 212.9 K.Rourke, Ohio 10 333 2127 212.7 M.Pratt, Tulane 12 432 2535 211.2 G.Bohanon, Baylor 12 350 2526 210.5 B. Burmeister, Virginia Tech 12 372 2485 207.1 J.Travis, Florida St. 10 328 2069 206.9 P.Jurkovec, Boston College 6 146 1236 206.0 B.McBride, Texas State 8 322 1648 206.0 D.Plitt, Ball St. 13 492 2672 205.5 S.Thompson, Kansas St. 9 248 1848 205.3 T.Vitt, Texas State 5 187 1014 202.8 L.Doty, South Carolina 5 177 994 198.8 D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan 13 338 2577 198.2 D.Finn, Toledo 13 362 2575 198.1 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 13 478 2562 197.1 K. Vantrease, Buffalo 10 292 1968 196.8 H.Colombi, Texas Tech 7 184 1357 193.9 T.McClain, South Florida 11 385 2126 193.3 G.Watson, Troy 8 256 1544 193.0 C. Thompson, Texas 12 316 2270 189.2 Z.Gibson, Akron 7 200 1319 188.4 C.McNamara, Michigan 14 364 2602 185.9 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 407 2226 185.5 L.Williams, Wyoming 8 192 1472 184.0 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 13 360 2390 183.8 H.Wolff, Old Dominion 10 266 1837 183.7 M.Penix, Indiana 5 179 915 183.0 Z. Calzada, Texas A&M 12 362 2175 181.2 J.Constantine, Rice 9 236 1620 180.0 C.Cunningham, Middle Tennessee 8 220 1436 179.5 A.Aune, North Texas 13 374 2316 178.2 D.Hopkins, UAB 13 320 2293 176.4 W.Plummer, Arizona 10 326 1760 176.0 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 6 192 1051 175.2 S.Rattler, Oklahoma 9 230 1560 173.3 C.Friel, UNLV 9 272 1534 170.4 N.Vedral, Rutgers 12 383 2017 168.1 S. Chambers, Wyoming 8 250 1323 165.4 D.Mathis, Temple 8 245 1305 163.1 H.Daniels, Air Force 12 259 1918 159.8 D.Grosel, Boston College 8 237 1274 159.2 T.Powell, Troy 8 225 1273 159.1 J.Daniels, Kansas 6 150 943 157.2 T.Morgan, Minnesota 13 309 2035 156.5 S.Krajewski, Uconn 9 292 1390 154.4 T.Wilson, New Mexico 7 226 1080 154.3 M.Keene, UCF 11 307 1694 154.0 G.Mertz, Wisconsin 13 321 1933 148.7 D.Smith, Texas Tech 9 195 1336 148.4 D.Mack, Old Dominion 7 243 1035 147.9 A.Mayer, Miami (Ohio) 7 151 1035 147.9 S.Petras, Iowa 12 336 1771 147.6 A.Sitkowski, Illinois 5 174 735 147.0 J.Tomlin, Georgia Southern 8 223 1172 146.5 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 13 343 1874 144.2 K.Seals, Vanderbilt 8 262 1153 144.1 B.Lewis, Colorado 12 355 1728 144.0 J.Brookshire, San Diego St. 7 172 1002 143.1 M.Wright, Vanderbilt 10 265 1416 141.6 J. Yates, Georgia Tech 7 217 990 141.4 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 318 1678 139.8 J.Bean, Kansas 12 277 1663 138.6 K.Walker, Michigan St. 12 264 1646 137.2 J. Sirmon, Cent. Michigan 5 146 681 136.2 A.Marty, Northwestern 6 161 808 134.7 T.Badie, Missouri 12 268 1604 133.7 D.Irons, Akron 9 212 1188 132.0 B.Olson, Umass 9 253 1170 130.0 D.Trotter, South Alabama 5 136 650 130.0 M.Milton, Florida St. 6 170 762 127.0 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 246 1496 124.7 L. Johnson, San Diego St. 13 276 1605 123.5 N.Nash, San Jose St. 11 206 1357 123.4 T.Allgeier, BYU 13 276 1601 123.2 J.Plummer, Purdue 7 154 861 123.0 B.Hall, Iowa St. 12 253 1472 122.7 C.Anderson, Army 11 171 1332 121.1 R.Rodriguez, Louisiana-Monroe 7 173 830 118.6 B.Peters, Illinois 10 208 1170 117.0 A.Smith, Baylor 14 257 1601 114.4 S.McCormick, UTSA 13 300 1479 113.8 B.Schager, Hawaii 5 122 565 113.0 B.Robinson, Texas 10 195 1127 112.7 B.Koback, Toledo 13 209 1408 108.3 R.Ali, Marshall 13 250 1401 107.8 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 13 225 1379 106.1 B.Allen, Wisconsin 12 186 1268 105.7 J.Ruder, North Texas 6 122 634 105.7 D.McBride, UAB 13 204 1371 105.5 C.Williams, UNLV 12 254 1261 105.1 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 12 214 1258 104.8 B.Roberts, Air Force 13 299 1356 104.3 C.Bradley, Toledo 9 159 935 103.9 B.Baylor, Oregon St. 13 227 1337 102.8 M.Durant, Duke 12 256 1233 102.8 J. Lynch, Temple 11 227 1125 102.3 J.Ford, Cincinnati 13 215 1319 101.5 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 216 1116 101.5 R.Hilinski, Northwestern 9 199 911 101.2 D.Torrey, North Texas 12 248 1214 101.2 C.Brown, Illinois 10 170 1005 100.5 J. Ducker, N. Illinois 12 218 1184 98.7 B.Robinson, Alabama 13 248 1269 97.6 J.Lange, Southern Miss. 7 166 677 96.7 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 13 184 1255 96.5 K.Brooks, Oklahoma 13 198 1253 96.4 H.Haskins, Michigan 14 270 1327 94.8 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 12 203 1137 94.8 E.Merriweather, Umass 12 218 1136 94.7 S.Jones, Coastal Carolina 11 159 1040 94.5 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 174 1132 94.3 J.Warren, Oklahoma St. 13 256 1216 93.5 K. Thomas, Minnesota 9 166 824 91.6 R.White, Arizona St. 11 182 1006 91.5 K.Ingram, Southern Cal 10 156 911 91.1 T.Dye, Oregon 14 211 1271 90.8 C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 9 173 815 90.6 M.Myers, Buffalo 10 164 890 89.0 L.Brown, West Virginia 12 223 1065 88.8 T.Goodson, Iowa 13 256 1151 88.5

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.