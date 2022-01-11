NCAA FBS Individual Total Offense

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Total Offense
|G
|Plays
|Yds
|Yds Pg
|B.Zappe, W. Kentucky
|14
|737
|5984
|427.4
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|11
|598
|4700
|427.3
|C.Stroud, Ohio St.
|12
|473
|4415
|367.9
|W.Rogers, Mississippi St.
|13
|745
|4642
|357.1
|C.Strong, Nevada
|12
|575
|3978
|331.5
|S.Hartman, Wake Forest
|14
|625
|4592
|328.0
|K.Pickett, Pittsburgh
|14
|595
|4560
|325.7
|B.Young, Alabama
|15
|628
|4872
|324.8
|S.Howell, North Carolina
|12
|530
|3884
|323.7
|T.Mordecai, SMU
|12
|528
|3830
|319.2
|J.Haener, Fresno St.
|13
|561
|4101
|315.5
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|11
|473
|3469
|315.4
|D.Gabriel, UCF
|3
|126
|939
|313.0
|A.Martinez, Nebraska
|11
|439
|3388
|308.0
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|13
|510
|3971
|305.5
|M.Corral, Mississippi
|13
|535
|3952
|304.0
|T.Tagovailoa, Maryland
|13
|554
|3941
|303.2
|A.O’Connell, Purdue
|12
|465
|3592
|299.3
|T.Van Dyke, Miami
|10
|377
|2988
|298.8
|A.Kendall, Louisiana Tech
|7
|302
|2031
|290.1
|J.Hall, BYU
|10
|358
|2890
|289.0
|D.King, Miami
|3
|162
|863
|287.7
|M.Willis, Liberty
|13
|536
|3735
|287.3
|C.Cordeiro, Hawaii
|11
|469
|3135
|285.0
|T. Centeio, Colorado St.
|12
|511
|3397
|283.1
|D.Leary, NC State
|12
|485
|3360
|280.0
|H.Ahlers, East Carolina
|12
|530
|3340
|278.3
|D.Crum, Kent St.
|14
|542
|3890
|277.9
|G. Wells, Marshall
|13
|504
|3591
|276.2
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|11
|413
|3018
|274.4
|H.Hooker, Tennessee
|13
|469
|3565
|274.2
|C.Garbers, California
|11
|451
|2983
|271.2
|S.Sanders, Oklahoma St.
|13
|538
|3507
|269.8
|E.Jones, Florida
|13
|489
|3492
|268.6
|F.Harris, UTSA
|14
|507
|3742
|267.3
|C.Tune, Houston
|14
|526
|3700
|264.3
|L.Bonner, Utah St.
|14
|499
|3694
|263.9
|B.Purdy, Iowa St.
|13
|492
|3426
|263.5
|D.Ridder, Cincinnati
|14
|497
|3689
|263.5
|G.McCall, Coastal Carolina
|12
|336
|3161
|263.4
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|7
|258
|1840
|262.9
|P.Thorne, Michigan St.
|13
|471
|3411
|262.4
|J. Johnson, New Mexico St.
|11
|569
|2871
|261.0
|A.Brown, Oregon
|14
|541
|3647
|260.5
|C.Reynolds, Charlotte
|11
|424
|2844
|258.5
|D.Brin, Tulsa
|13
|478
|3342
|257.1
|K.Eleby, W. Michigan
|13
|449
|3341
|257.0
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|13
|440
|3332
|256.3
|H.Bachmeier, Boise St.
|12
|461
|3060
|255.0
|B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|355
|2788
|253.5
|S.Clifford, Penn St.
|13
|527
|3271
|251.6
|C.Brice, Appalachian St.
|14
|461
|3488
|249.1
|J.Bentley, South Alabama
|10
|350
|2471
|247.1
|W.Levis, Kentucky
|13
|460
|3202
|246.3
|B.Nix, Auburn
|10
|380
|2462
|246.2
|G.Hardison, UTEP
|13
|405
|3174
|244.2
|N.Perry, FAU
|12
|452
|2920
|243.3
|J. Laura, Washington St.
|12
|407
|2861
|238.4
|J.Daniels, Arizona St.
|13
|439
|3090
|237.7
|B.Bryant, E. Michigan
|13
|495
|3078
|236.8
|R.Lombardi, N. Illinois
|13
|437
|3069
|236.1
|K.Slovis, Southern Cal
|9
|322
|2113
|234.8
|J.Coan, Notre Dame
|13
|443
|3050
|234.6
|T.McKee, Stanford
|10
|375
|2335
|233.5
|L.Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette
|14
|490
|3260
|232.9
|J. Dart, Southern Cal
|6
|211
|1396
|232.7
|M.Johnson, LSU
|12
|451
|2773
|231.1
|G. Holmberg, Duke
|11
|411
|2541
|231.0
|C.Rising, Utah
|13
|394
|2992
|230.2
|C.Bazelak, Missouri
|11
|410
|2525
|229.5
|C.Nolan, Oregon St.
|13
|388
|2963
|227.9
|N.Starkel, San Jose St.
|7
|264
|1571
|224.4
|M.Bortenschlager, FIU
|12
|392
|2685
|223.8
|S.Bennett, Georgia
|14
|343
|3121
|222.9
|J. Doege, West Virginia
|13
|484
|2886
|222.0
|D.Morris, Washington
|11
|409
|2433
|221.2
|J.Blackman, Arkansas St.
|6
|215
|1305
|217.5
|M.Duggan, TCU
|11
|334
|2389
|217.2
|L.Hatcher, Arkansas St.
|11
|391
|2369
|215.4
|M.McDonald, Bowling Green
|12
|473
|2568
|214.0
|C. Williams, Oklahoma
|11
|291
|2342
|212.9
|K.Rourke, Ohio
|10
|333
|2127
|212.7
|S.Thompson, Kansas St.
|10
|281
|2117
|211.7
|M.Pratt, Tulane
|12
|432
|2535
|211.2
|G.Bohanon, Baylor
|12
|350
|2526
|210.5
|B. Burmeister, Virginia Tech
|12
|372
|2485
|207.1
|J.Travis, Florida St.
|10
|328
|2069
|206.9
|P.Jurkovec, Boston College
|6
|146
|1236
|206.0
|B.McBride, Texas State
|8
|322
|1648
|206.0
|D.Plitt, Ball St.
|13
|492
|2672
|205.5
|T.Vitt, Texas State
|5
|187
|1014
|202.8
|L.Doty, South Carolina
|5
|177
|994
|198.8
|D.Richardson, Cent. Michigan
|13
|338
|2577
|198.2
|D.Finn, Toledo
|13
|362
|2575
|198.1
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|13
|478
|2562
|197.1
|K. Vantrease, Buffalo
|10
|292
|1968
|196.8
|H.Colombi, Texas Tech
|7
|184
|1357
|193.9
|T.McClain, South Florida
|11
|385
|2126
|193.3
|G.Watson, Troy
|8
|256
|1544
|193.0
|C.Thompson, Texas
|12
|316
|2270
|189.2
|Z.Gibson, Akron
|7
|200
|1319
|188.4
|C.McNamara, Michigan
|14
|364
|2602
|185.9
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|407
|2226
|185.5
|L.Williams, Wyoming
|8
|192
|1472
|184.0
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|13
|360
|2390
|183.8
|H.Wolff, Old Dominion
|10
|266
|1837
|183.7
|M.Penix, Indiana
|5
|179
|915
|183.0
|Z.Calzada, Texas A&M
|12
|362
|2175
|181.2
|J.Constantine, Rice
|9
|236
|1620
|180.0
|C.Cunningham, Middle Tennessee
|8
|220
|1436
|179.5
|A.Aune, North Texas
|13
|374
|2316
|178.2
|D.Hopkins, UAB
|13
|320
|2293
|176.4
|W.Plummer, Arizona
|10
|326
|1760
|176.0
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|6
|192
|1051
|175.2
|S.Rattler, Oklahoma
|9
|230
|1560
|173.3
|C.Friel, UNLV
|9
|272
|1534
|170.4
|S. Chambers, Wyoming
|8
|250
|1323
|165.4
|N.Vedral, Rutgers
|13
|406
|2121
|163.2
|D.Mathis, Temple
|8
|245
|1305
|163.1
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|12
|259
|1918
|159.8
|D.Grosel, Boston College
|8
|237
|1274
|159.2
|T.Powell, Troy
|8
|225
|1273
|159.1
|J.Daniels, Kansas
|6
|150
|943
|157.2
|T.Morgan, Minnesota
|13
|309
|2035
|156.5
|S.Krajewski, Uconn
|9
|292
|1390
|154.4
|T.Wilson, New Mexico
|7
|226
|1080
|154.3
|M.Keene, UCF
|11
|307
|1694
|154.0
|G.Mertz, Wisconsin
|13
|321
|1933
|148.7
|D.Smith, Texas Tech
|9
|195
|1336
|148.4
|D.Mack, Old Dominion
|7
|243
|1035
|147.9
|A.Mayer, Miami (Ohio)
|7
|151
|1035
|147.9
|S.Petras, Iowa
|12
|336
|1771
|147.6
|A.Sitkowski, Illinois
|5
|174
|735
|147.0
|J.Tomlin, Georgia Southern
|8
|223
|1172
|146.5
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|13
|343
|1874
|144.2
|K.Seals, Vanderbilt
|8
|262
|1153
|144.1
|B.Lewis, Colorado
|12
|355
|1728
|144.0
|J.Brookshire, San Diego St.
|7
|172
|1002
|143.1
|M.Wright, Vanderbilt
|10
|265
|1416
|141.6
|J. Yates, Georgia Tech
|7
|217
|990
|141.4
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|318
|1678
|139.8
|J.Bean, Kansas
|12
|277
|1663
|138.6
|K.Walker, Michigan St.
|12
|264
|1646
|137.2
|J. Sirmon, Cent. Michigan
|5
|146
|681
|136.2
|A.Marty, Northwestern
|6
|161
|808
|134.7
|T.Badie, Missouri
|12
|268
|1604
|133.7
|D.Irons, Akron
|9
|212
|1188
|132.0
|B.Olson, Umass
|9
|253
|1170
|130.0
|D.Trotter, South Alabama
|5
|136
|650
|130.0
|M.Milton, Florida St.
|6
|170
|762
|127.0
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|246
|1496
|124.7
|L. Johnson, San Diego St.
|13
|276
|1605
|123.5
|N.Nash, San Jose St.
|11
|206
|1357
|123.4
|T.Allgeier, BYU
|13
|276
|1601
|123.2
|J.Plummer, Purdue
|7
|154
|861
|123.0
|B.Hall, Iowa St.
|12
|253
|1472
|122.7
|C.Anderson, Army
|11
|171
|1332
|121.1
|R.Rodriguez, Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|173
|830
|118.6
|B.Peters, Illinois
|10
|208
|1170
|117.0
|A.Smith, Baylor
|14
|257
|1601
|114.4
|S.McCormick, UTSA
|13
|300
|1479
|113.8
|B.Schager, Hawaii
|5
|122
|565
|113.0
|B.Robinson, Texas
|10
|195
|1127
|112.7
|B.Koback, Toledo
|13
|209
|1408
|108.3
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|13
|235
|1404
|108.0
|R.Ali, Marshall
|13
|250
|1401
|107.8
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|13
|225
|1379
|106.1
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|12
|186
|1268
|105.7
|J.Ruder, North Texas
|6
|122
|634
|105.7
|D.McBride, UAB
|13
|204
|1371
|105.5
|C.Williams, UNLV
|12
|254
|1261
|105.1
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|13
|299
|1356
|104.3
|C.Bradley, Toledo
|9
|159
|935
|103.9
|B.Baylor, Oregon St.
|13
|227
|1337
|102.8
|M.Durant, Duke
|12
|256
|1233
|102.8
|J. Lynch, Temple
|11
|227
|1125
|102.3
|J.Ford, Cincinnati
|13
|215
|1319
|101.5
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|11
|216
|1116
|101.5
|R.Hilinski, Northwestern
|9
|199
|911
|101.2
|D.Torrey, North Texas
|12
|248
|1214
|101.2
|C.Brown, Illinois
|10
|170
|1005
|100.5
|J. Ducker, N. Illinois
|12
|218
|1184
|98.7
|J.Lange, Southern Miss.
|7
|166
|677
|96.7
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|13
|184
|1255
|96.5
|K.Brooks, Oklahoma
|13
|198
|1253
|96.4
|B.Robinson, Alabama
|14
|271
|1343
|95.9
|H.Haskins, Michigan
|14
|270
|1327
|94.8
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|12
|203
|1137
|94.8
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|12
|218
|1136
|94.7
|S.Jones, Coastal Carolina
|11
|159
|1040
|94.5
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|12
|174
|1132
|94.3
|J.Warren, Oklahoma St.
|13
|256
|1216
|93.5
|K. Thomas, Minnesota
|9
|166
|824
|91.6
|R.White, Arizona St.
|11
|182
|1006
|91.5
|K.Ingram, Southern Cal
|10
|156
|911
|91.1
|T.Dye, Oregon
|14
|211
|1271
|90.8
|C.Mellusi, Wisconsin
|9
|173
|815
|90.6
|M.Myers, Buffalo
|10
|164
|890
|89.0
|L.Brown, West Virginia
|12
|223
|1065
|88.8
|T.Goodson, Iowa
|13
|256
|1151
|88.5
