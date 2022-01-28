Nebraska 77, Wisconsin 44

WISCONSIN (5-14)

Douglass 2-7 0-0 4, Hilliard 8-11 0-1 16, Nelson 0-5 0-0 0, Pospisilova 5-16 0-0 12, Schramek 2-10 5-6 9, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Stauffacher 0-5 0-0 0, Duckett 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 1-2 0-0 3, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-56 5-7 44

NEBRASKA (14-4)

Cravens 3-5 1-1 7, Markowski 6-12 2-4 15, Haiby 5-13 0-0 11, Scoggin 3-6 0-0 9, Shelley 2-6 0-0 5, Bourne 3-9 0-0 6, Coley 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 3, Weidner 3-6 0-0 6, Brown 2-2 0-0 5, Moriarty 3-3 0-1 6, Stewart 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 33-69 3-6 77

Wisconsin 10 11 14 9 — 44 Nebraska 19 18 20 20 — 77

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 3-22 (Douglass 0-3, Nelson 0-2, Pospisilova 2-8, Schramek 0-3, Stauffacher 0-4, Ellew 1-2), Nebraska 8-25 (Markowski 1-2, Haiby 1-5, Scoggin 3-6, Shelley 1-4, Bourne 0-3, Porter 1-4, Brown 1-1). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Hilliard 3), Nebraska 20 (Shelley 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 35 (Douglass 8), Nebraska 43 (Shelley 9). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 10, Nebraska 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,528.

