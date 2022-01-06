Nebraska looks to end streak vs Rutgers

Nebraska (6-9, 0-4) vs. Rutgers (8-5, 2-1)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend Nebraska’s conference losing streak to eight games. Nebraska’s last Big Ten win came against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 72-51 on March 1, 2021. Rutgers is coming off a 75-67 home win against Michigan on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Caleb McConnell and Geo Baker have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 53 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALONZO: Alonzo Verge Jr. has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Nebraska is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 6-2 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Rutgers is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41 percent or less. The Scarlet Knights are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Nebraska offense has averaged 75.3 possessions per game, the 13th-most in Division I. Rutgers has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 273rd, nationally).

