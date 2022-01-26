Array ( [0] => sports-news [1] => national-world-headlines )
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nelson, Walker lead Navy over Bucknell 81-63

The Associated Press
January 26, 2022 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker each scored 14 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 81-63 on Wednesday night.

Navy (13-7, 6-3 Patriot League) earned its fifth straight road victory. Daniel Deaver added 11 points. Richard Njoku had 10 points and three blocks. Patrick Dorsey had a career-high 10 rebounds plus five points and five steals.

Navy totaled 46 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (4-17, 1-8). Andre Screen added 15 points and three blocks. Xander Rice had 10 points.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Navy defeated Bucknell 73-55 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force loads ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine