New Hampshire 73, Maine 61

MAINE (4-14)

Ingo 2-4 4-5 8, Adetogun 1-2 0-0 3, Kalnjscek 4-8 0-0 8, Masic 5-12 1-2 12, Wright-McLeish 3-7 0-0 7, Ihekwoaba 4-7 4-5 13, Feierbergs 2-4 5-6 10, Ireland 0-1 0-0 0, Filipovity 0-1 0-0 0, Nenadic 0-0 0-0 0, Efretuei 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 14-18 61.

NEW HAMPSHIRE (8-7)

Guadarrama 5-11 0-0 10, Martinez 7-14 1-1 17, Foster 5-11 0-0 14, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Tchoukuiengo 8-10 4-4 23, Murphy 1-5 0-2 2, Mattos 2-2 3-4 7, Lester 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 8-11 73.

Halftime_New Hampshire 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Maine 5-15 (Adetogun 1-1, Feierbergs 1-2, Ihekwoaba 1-2, Masic 1-3, Wright-McLeish 1-3, Filipovity 0-1, Kalnjscek 0-3), New Hampshire 9-22 (Foster 4-10, Tchoukuiengo 3-3, Martinez 2-6, Johnson 0-1, Guadarrama 0-2). Rebounds_Maine 24 (Ingo 5), New Hampshire 31 (Guadarrama 8). Assists_Maine 11 (Ihekwoaba 4), New Hampshire 12 (Foster 3). Total Fouls_Maine 14, New Hampshire 13. A_770 (3,000).

