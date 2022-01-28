New Mexico 86, San Jose St. 70

SAN JOSE ST. (7-12)

Anderson 6-10 0-0 14, Gorener 1-9 0-0 3, Cardenas Torre 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 4-6 5-7 14, Smith 2-7 0-0 6, Robinson 7-10 3-3 17, Amey 6-10 0-2 12, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, O’Garro 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-12 70.

NEW MEXICO (8-13)

Allen-Tovar 8-12 0-2 18, Forsling 1-3 0-0 2, House 5-10 6-6 18, Johnson 4-8 2-2 10, Mashburn 9-12 2-2 23, Jenkins 4-12 2-2 13, Seck 0-1 0-0 0, Singleton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-59 12-14 86.

Halftime_New Mexico 43-32. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 6-27 (Anderson 2-4, Smith 2-5, Moore 1-1, Gorener 1-9, Amey 0-1, O’Garro 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Simmons 0-2), New Mexico 10-22 (Mashburn 3-5, Jenkins 3-9, Allen-Tovar 2-2, House 2-4, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_San Jose St. 22 (Moore, Robinson 7), New Mexico 35 (Johnson 8). Assists_San Jose St. 14 (Moore 7), New Mexico 21 (House 13). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 14, New Mexico 12.

