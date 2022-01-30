New Mexico St. 71, Grand Canyon 61

GRAND CANYON (15-5)

McGlothan 1-6 1-2 3, Ouedraogo 1-1 0-0 2, Blacksher 3-15 4-4 10, Miller-Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Woods 5-10 12-14 23, McMillian 0-7 3-4 3, Cherry 4-11 0-0 10, Zdor 1-2 0-0 2, Ellis 2-4 0-0 6, Stone 0-0 0-0 0, Blackmon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 20-24 61.

NEW MEXICO ST. (18-3)

McCants 2-6 2-8 6, McNair 2-3 0-2 4, Allen 8-11 12-12 28, Pryor 1-2 2-6 4, Rice 5-11 6-8 18, Tillman 2-8 1-5 5, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Alok 2-5 0-0 4, McKinney 0-0 0-0 0, Peake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 23-41 71.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 33-27. 3-Point Goals_Grand Canyon 5-32 (Ellis 2-4, Cherry 2-8, Woods 1-4, Blackmon 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-1, McMillian 0-4, Blacksher 0-5, McGlothan 0-5), New Mexico St. 2-11 (Rice 2-6, Tillman 0-2, McCants 0-3). Fouled Out_McGlothan, McMillian, Zdor, Ellis, Henry. Rebounds_Grand Canyon 28 (Miller-Moore, Woods 5), New Mexico St. 42 (Allen, Rice 12). Assists_Grand Canyon 5 (Blacksher 4), New Mexico St. 7 (Allen, Rice 2). Total Fouls_Grand Canyon 34, New Mexico St. 17. A_12,307 (12,482).

