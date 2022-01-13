New Mexico St. 73, Tarleton St. 57

TARLETON ST. (8-10)

Hicks 2-10 5-6 10, Bogues 2-5 0-2 4, Gipson 8-20 2-2 23, McDavid 2-2 0-0 4, Small 1-4 0-0 2, Hopkins 2-5 0-0 4, Moore 2-3 2-3 6, Brown 0-3 4-4 4, Levesque 0-0 0-0 0, Winslow 0-1 0-0 0, Holden 0-0 0-0 0, Jack 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 13-17 57.

NEW MEXICO ST. (15-2)

McCants 2-4 0-1 4, McNair 3-7 0-0 6, Allen 5-10 2-2 15, Henry 5-7 2-2 15, Rice 2-11 0-0 6, Peake 5-7 0-0 12, Tillman 1-3 1-2 3, McKinney 3-5 2-3 9, Cotton 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 7-10 73.

Halftime_New Mexico St. 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 6-20 (Gipson 5-11, Hicks 1-4, Hopkins 0-1, Small 0-1, Winslow 0-1, Bogues 0-2), New Mexico St. 12-28 (Henry 3-5, Allen 3-6, Peake 2-4, Rice 2-5, Cotton 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Tillman 0-1, McNair 0-2). Fouled Out_Tillman. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 26 (Hicks 8), New Mexico St. 36 (Rice 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 9 (Hicks 3), New Mexico St. 16 (Rice 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 15, New Mexico St. 17. A_5,131 (12,482).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.