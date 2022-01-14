New Mexico State Aggies face the Abilene Christian Wildcats on 10-game win streak

Abilene Christian Wildcats (10-5, 2-3 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (15-2, 4-0 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks to keep its 10-game win streak going when the Aggies take on Abilene Christian.

The Aggies are 7-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnny McCants averaging 1.7.

The Wildcats are 2-3 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teddy Allen is scoring 17.4 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Cameron Steele averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Coryon Mason is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

