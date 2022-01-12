New Mexico State hosts Tarleton State following Hicks’ 23-point game

Tarleton State Texans (8-9, 3-1 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-2, 3-0 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -10.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Freddy Hicks scored 23 points in Tarleton State’s 77-71 overtime victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 at home. New Mexico State averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Texans have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies and Texans meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teddy Allen is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Tahj Small is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Texans. Noah McDavid is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

