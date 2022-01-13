New Mexico State wins its ninth straight

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Clayton Henry and Teddy Allen had 15 points each as New Mexico State stretched its win streak to nine games, beating Tarleton State 73-57 on Thursday night.

Allen grabbed six rebounds for New Mexico State (14-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference). Mike Peake added 12 points. Jabari Rice had nine rebounds.

Montre Gipson had 23 points for the Texans (8-10, 3-2). Freddy Hicks added 10 points and eight rebounds.

