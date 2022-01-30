New Orleans 84, McNeese St. 78

NEW ORLEANS (12-8)

Jackson 6-7 2-2 14, Kirkland 4-7 1-3 9, Green 5-11 12-12 22, Sackey 2-8 2-2 7, St. Hilaire 8-17 6-7 23, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Carson 0-1 2-2 2, Doughty 2-3 0-0 5, Myers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 25-28 84.

MCNEESE ST. (8-14)

Taylor 4-11 3-5 11, Medley-Bacon 4-6 9-10 17, Massie 2-6 0-0 4, Scott 5-12 2-2 17, Shumate 5-8 1-4 11, Francois 3-5 0-0 8, Lewis 2-4 0-0 4, Warren 3-9 0-0 6, English 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 15-21 78.

Halftime_McNeese St. 41-38. 3-Point Goals_New Orleans 3-13 (Doughty 1-2, Sackey 1-4, St. Hilaire 1-5, Green 0-2), McNeese St. 7-20 (Scott 5-10, Francois 2-4, English 0-1, Massie 0-1, Shumate 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Warren 0-2). Fouled Out_Shumate. Rebounds_New Orleans 29 (Kirkland 7), McNeese St. 37 (Taylor 11). Assists_New Orleans 13 (St. Hilaire 6), McNeese St. 13 (Taylor 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, McNeese St. 21. A_1,712 (4,200).

