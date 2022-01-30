Trending:
Newton, East Carolina Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats

The Associated Press
January 30, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-6, 4-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-8, 2-5 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tristen Newton and the East Carolina Pirates host David Dejulius and the Cincinnati Bearcats in AAC action.

The Pirates have gone 10-1 at home. East Carolina ranks sixth in the AAC with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Newton averaging 4.6.

The Bearcats are 4-3 in AAC play. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 32.4% from downtown. Hayden Koval paces the Bearcats shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last meeting 79-71 on Jan. 13. Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Vance Jackson is averaging 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

