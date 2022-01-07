On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
January 7, 2022 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279 5-3-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 4-1-0 4-1-0
x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270 4-5-0 6-1-0 8-3-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349 5-3-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 3-2-0 3-2-0
e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477 3-6-0 1-6-0 4-7-0 0-5-0 0-5-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329 7-2-0 4-3-0 7-4-0 4-1-0 4-1-0
Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339 4-5-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 2-3-0 3-2-0
e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424 2-6-0 2-6-0 4-7-0 0-5-0 3-2-0
e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446 2-6-0 0-8-0 2-9-0 0-5-0 0-5-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355 5-4-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 2-3-0 4-1-0
Pittsburgh 8 7 1 .531 327 385 6-2-1 2-5-0 6-5-0 2-2-1 3-2-0
Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376 5-3-0 3-5-0 5-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0
e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 328 355 5-3-0 2-6-0 4-7-0 3-2-0 2-3-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340 7-2-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 5-0-0 4-1-0
L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424 5-4-0 4-3-0 6-5-0 3-2-0 3-2-0
Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407 4-4-0 5-3-0 7-4-0 2-3-0 2-3-0
e-Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294 4-4-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 4-1-0 1-4-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332 5-3-0 6-2-0 2-3-0 9-2-0 5-0-0
Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334 3-4-0 6-3-0 2-3-0 7-4-0 3-2-0
e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427 3-5-0 3-5-0 1-4-0 5-6-0 1-4-0
e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394 3-4-0 1-8-0 1-4-0 3-8-0 1-4-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336 6-1-0 6-3-0 5-0-0 7-4-0 3-2-0
New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315 3-5-0 5-3-0 2-3-0 6-5-0 3-2-0
e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429 2-5-0 5-4-0 3-2-0 4-7-0 2-3-0
e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363 2-6-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 3-8-0 2-3-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
*-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334 8-0-0 5-3-0 4-1-0 9-2-0 4-1-0
e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409 4-3-0 3-6-0 2-3-0 5-6-0 3-2-0
e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376 3-5-0 3-5-0 2-3-0 4-7-0 2-3-0
e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437 2-5-0 0-8-1 0-4-1 2-9-0 1-4-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345 5-2-0 7-2-0 4-1-0 8-3-0 3-2-0
x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328 3-4-0 8-1-0 4-1-0 7-4-0 4-1-0
San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341 4-4-0 5-3-0 3-2-0 6-5-0 1-4-0
e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336 3-5-0 3-5-0 3-2-0 3-8-0 2-3-0

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

*-clinched home-field advantage

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|3 2022 AIAA SciTech Forum
1|5 CES 2022
1|6 Live Snowflake Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Jan. 6 Capitol Riot anniversary