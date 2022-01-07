NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|456
|279
|5-3-0
|5-3-0
|6-5-0
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|x-New England
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|438
|270
|4-5-0
|6-1-0
|8-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|e-Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|308
|349
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|300
|477
|3-6-0
|1-6-0
|4-7-0
|0-5-0
|0-5-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|391
|329
|7-2-0
|4-3-0
|7-4-0
|4-1-0
|4-1-0
|Indianapolis
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|440
|339
|4-5-0
|5-2-0
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|e-Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|255
|424
|2-6-0
|2-6-0
|4-7-0
|0-5-0
|3-2-0
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|227
|446
|2-6-0
|0-8-0
|2-9-0
|0-5-0
|0-5-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|444
|355
|5-4-0
|5-2-0
|8-3-0
|2-3-0
|4-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|327
|385
|6-2-1
|2-5-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-1
|3-2-0
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|374
|376
|5-3-0
|3-5-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|1-4-0
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|328
|355
|5-3-0
|2-6-0
|4-7-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|452
|340
|7-2-0
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|5-0-0
|4-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|442
|424
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|Las Vegas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|339
|407
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|7-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|e-Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|311
|294
|4-4-0
|3-5-0
|3-8-0
|4-1-0
|1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|479
|332
|5-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-3-0
|9-2-0
|5-0-0
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|418
|334
|3-4-0
|6-3-0
|2-3-0
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|e-Washington
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|313
|427
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|1-4-0
|5-6-0
|1-4-0
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|251
|394
|3-4-0
|1-8-0
|1-4-0
|3-8-0
|1-4-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|470
|336
|6-1-0
|6-3-0
|5-0-0
|7-4-0
|3-2-0
|New Orleans
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|334
|315
|3-5-0
|5-3-0
|2-3-0
|6-5-0
|3-2-0
|e-Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|293
|429
|2-5-0
|5-4-0
|3-2-0
|4-7-0
|2-3-0
|e-Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|287
|363
|2-6-0
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-8-0
|2-3-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|*-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|420
|334
|8-0-0
|5-3-0
|4-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-1-0
|e-Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|394
|409
|4-3-0
|3-6-0
|2-3-0
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|e-Chicago
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|294
|376
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|4-7-0
|2-3-0
|e-Detroit
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|288
|437
|2-5-0
|0-8-1
|0-4-1
|2-9-0
|1-4-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-L.A. Rams
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|436
|345
|5-2-0
|7-2-0
|4-1-0
|8-3-0
|3-2-0
|x-Arizona
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|419
|328
|3-4-0
|8-1-0
|4-1-0
|7-4-0
|4-1-0
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|400
|341
|4-4-0
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-5-0
|1-4-0
|e-Seattle
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|357
|336
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|3-8-0
|2-3-0
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
