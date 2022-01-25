NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 83 59 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 1 0 .000 17 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 19

North

W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 45 35 Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 21 42

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 84 57 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 26

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 23 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 15 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 58 45 Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 10 13

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 64 38 San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 36 27 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 11 34

___

Sunday’s Games

AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

NFC Championship: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Miami, N.Y. Jets, New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

