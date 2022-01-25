NFL Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|83
|59
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|47
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|19
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|35
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|21
|42
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|57
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|19
|26
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|23
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|15
|31
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|45
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|10
|13
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|64
|38
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|36
|27
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|34
___
Sunday’s Games
AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
NFC Championship: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Miami, N.Y. Jets, New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
