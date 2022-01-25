Trending:
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
January 25, 2022 6:18 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 83 59
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 1 0 .000 17 47

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 16 19

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 2 0 0 1.000 45 35
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 21 42

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 84 57
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 26

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 23
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 15 31

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 58 45
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 10 13

West

W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 64 38
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 36 27
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Arizona 0 1 0 .000 11 34

___

Sunday’s Games

AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

NFC Championship: San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:30 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Miami, N.Y. Jets, New England, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

