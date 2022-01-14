NFL Injury Report

SATURDAY

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — LAS VEGAS: QUESTIONABLE: DT Johnathan Hankins (back/knee). CINCINNATI: DOUBTFUL: DT Josh Tupou (knee). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jalen Davis (ankle), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW ENGLAND: OUT: T Isaiah Wynn (hip, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Jamie Collins (ankle), S Cody Davis (wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Dont’a Hightower (knee), LB Brandon King (toe), WR Jakobi Meyers (thigh), S Adrian Phillips (knee). BUFFALO: No Players Reported Injured.

SUNDAY

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: QUESTIONABLE: G Nate Herbig (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (illness). LIMITED: T Lane Johnson (NIR-resting player, knee), LB Patrick Johnson (back). FULL: LB Shaun Bradley (stinger), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), G Landon Dickerson (thumb), T Andre Dillard (knee), QB Jalen Hurts (ankle), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player), RB Miles Sanders (hand), CB Kary Vincent (foot), WR Greg Ward (back). TAMPA BAY: OUT: WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring), RB Ronald Jones (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (back), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), WR Justin Watson (quadricep). DNP: TE Rob Gronkowski (NIR-resting player), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, knee), DT Ndamukong Suh (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: CB Carlton Davis (back), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (knee), QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player), CB Jamel Dean (hamstring), WR Mike Evans (hamstring), C Ryan Jensen (shoulder), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player), LB Anthony Nelson (ankle), WR Breshad Perriman (hip), P Bradley Pinion (right hip), CB Rashard Robinson (groin), RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn (ribs), WR Justin Watson (quadricep).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion). FULL: DE Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb), LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), DT Maurice Hurst (calf), TE George Kittle (not injury related – resting player), C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), T Trent Williams (elbow), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion). DALLAS: OUT: LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow). FULL: LB Francis Bernard (groin), S Jayron Kearse (hamstring), TE Sean McKeon (neck), RB Tony Pollard (foot), T Tyron Smith (knee, ankle).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: RB Najee Harris (elbow). FULL: RB Najee Harris (elbow), CB Arthur Maulet (concussion), T Dan Moore (ankle), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), G Trai Turner (knee). KANSAS CITY: OUT: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Williams (toe). FULL: T Orlando Brown (calf), LB Willie Gay (wrist), WR Tyreek Hill (heel), TE Travis Kelce (hip), S Tyrann Mathieu (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), G Andrew Wylie (glute).

MONDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: DNP: RB James Conner (ribs), LB Isaiah Simmons (not injury related – personal matter), RB Jonathan Ward (knee). LIMITED: DE Zach Allen (ankle), RB Chase Edmonds (ribs, toe), CB Antonio Hamilton (tooth), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), G Justin Pugh (calf), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder). FULL: TE Demetrius Harris (shoulder). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), S Taylor Rapp (concussion). LIMITED: WR Van Jefferson (shoulder). FULL: DT Aaron Donald (not injury related – resting player), LB Leonard Floyd (back), QB Matthew Stafford (toe), CB Darious Williams (shoulder).

