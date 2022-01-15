NFL Injury Report

SUNDAY

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: QUESTIONABLE: G Nate Herbig (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (illness). TAMPA BAY: OUT: WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring), RB Ronald Jones III (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (back), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring), WR Justin Watson (quadricep).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), LB Marcell Harris (Achilles), S Talanoa Hufanga (knee), P Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion). DALLAS: OUT: LB Keanu Neal (chest, elbow), S Israel Mukuamu (hamstring).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — PITTSBURGH: QUESTIONABLE: RB Najee Harris (elbow). KANSAS CITY: OUT: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: RB Darrel Williams (toe).

MONDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: QUESTIONABLE: RB James Conner (NIR-resting player), RB Jonathan Ward (knee), WR Rondale Moore (ankle), DE Jordan Phillips (knee), CB Marco Wilson (shoulder), OL Justin Pugh. LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: S Taylor Rapp (concussion). DOUBTFUL: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson (shoulder).

