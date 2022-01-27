NFL Injury Report

Trending:
Sports News

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 7:55 pm
Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CINCINNATI: DNP: DE Cam Sample (groin). LIMITED: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DT Josh Tupou (knee). FULL: QB Joe Burrow (knee), WR Tee Higgins (thumb), LB Keandre Jones (thumb). KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: RB Darrel Williams (toe). FULL: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), CB Rashad Fenton (back), WR Mercole Hardman (hip), WR Tyreek Hill (heel), LB Anthony Hutchens (back), DL Chris Jones (groin), CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), CB Charvarius Ward (neck), OL Andrew Wylie (elbow), S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: T Trent Williams (ankle), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle). LIMITED: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee). FULL: DL Nick Bosa (NIR), C Alex Mack (NIR), CB Ambry Thomas (knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb). LOS ANGELES: DNP: OL Joe Noteboom (chest), DL Greg Gaines (toe), WR Van Jefferson (knee). LIMITED: RB Buddy Howell (hamstring), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), OL Andrew Whitworth (knee).

