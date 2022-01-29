NFL Injury Report

On Air: This Just In!
The Associated Press
January 29, 2022 6:06 pm
Sunday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CINCINNATI: DOUBTFUL: WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring), DE Cam Sample (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DT Josh Tupou (knee). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: S Tyrann Mathieu (concussion), RB Darrel Williams (toe).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — SAN FRANCISCO: QUESTIONABLE: T Trent Williams (ankle), RB Jeffery Wilson (ankle). LOS ANGELES RAMS: DOUBTFUL: T Joseph Noteboom (chest). QUESTIONABLE: WR Van Jefferson (knee), S Taylor Rapp (concussion).

