Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
January 15, 2022 11:23 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 15

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday Jan. 23

NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD

Cincinnati-Pittsburgh at Tennessee, TBD

Cincinnati at Buffalo_Buffalo at Kansas City, TBD

TBD, TBD

Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 30
AFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)

Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 13
At Inglewood, Calif.

conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)

        Read more: Sports News

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|16 ANME Winter 2022
1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|17 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Safadi