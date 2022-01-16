NFL Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco 23, Dallas 17
Kansas City 42, Pittsburgh 21
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
San Francisco at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona or L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m. (NBC)
Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
<
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments